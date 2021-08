As Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin (Mark Proksch), and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) prepare for their third season return, FX is making sure fans of What We Do in the Shadows are being taken care of (of course, an early Season 4 greenlight goes a long way towards doing that, too). This time around, we have a new, Nadja-focused teaser followed by an overview of the season's first two episodes. But first, we kick things off with a look at a series of character portraits shared by the network as a way of "formally" reintroducing our funny & fearsome fivesome. What might prove especially telling for how the season is going to go is that there is also a portrait image for Kristen Schaal's Vampire Council envoy The Guide (aka "Floating Woman"). Hmmm… take a look: