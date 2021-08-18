LISTEN: Ari Hoffman Show, August 18--5pm Hour
5 PM Topics: Gov. Inslee revives indoor mask mandate, orders all school workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; US embassy: US government can't guarantee safe passage to Kabul airport // Miseducation Summer edition: Investigation finds ex-Tennessee vaccine official bought 'threatening package' that was sent to her // GUEST: Candy Mercer, candidate for Olympia City Council. She joins Ari to discuss her top three campaign goals. Check out her writings on candacemercer.medium.com // Good News Wrap-Up: Colorado family trapped in Afghanistan safely escapes country.kvi.com
