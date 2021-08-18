Cancel
Governor Creates Public Health Commission To Recommend Health System Improvements

indianapublicradio.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Eric Holcomb said health is Indiana’s “Achilles’ heel” – and he’s creating a Public Health Commission to try to improve it. The commission will spend the next year developing recommendations meant to strengthen the state’s public health system. Indiana routinely ranks among the worst states for health measures, including...

