Incident Management Team Arrives To Battle Northern Minnesota Wildfires

(Isabella, MN) -- Significant new logistical resources are being brought in today (Wednesday) to battle the Greenwood wildfire and others in northern Minnesota. The incident management team is made up of fire experts from across the country. Leanne Langeberg with the Interagency Fire Center says "they have the capabilities to be able to reach out not only to the local resources... but they can expand further into the regional northeast area, and also nationally to pick up folks that would be available to come in and help with the suppression effort." She says they can also tap into equipment such as 'dozers and request things like hoses and pumps -- all the necessary components that are vital with suppressing a wildland fire."