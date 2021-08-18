Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Incident Management Team Arrives To Battle Northern Minnesota Wildfires

By Learfield Wire Services
voiceofalexandria.com
 7 days ago

(Isabella, MN) -- Significant new logistical resources are being brought in today (Wednesday) to battle the Greenwood wildfire and others in northern Minnesota. The incident management team is made up of fire experts from across the country. Leanne Langeberg with the Interagency Fire Center says "they have the capabilities to be able to reach out not only to the local resources... but they can expand further into the regional northeast area, and also nationally to pick up folks that would be available to come in and help with the suppression effort." She says they can also tap into equipment such as 'dozers and request things like hoses and pumps -- all the necessary components that are vital with suppressing a wildland fire."

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Greenwood, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Incident Management Team#Wildfire#Wildland Fire#Hoses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Small group has been illegally camping in northern Minnesota forest for 'months'

A group of campers has been living for months in Beltrami Island State Forest in violation of the state's dispersed camping law. According to the Minnesota DNR's conservation officer weekly report from Aug. 9, conservation officers Ben Huener and Jeremy Woinarowicz investigated a complaint of three campers in a dispersed camping area of the northern Minnesota forest who'd been there for "multiple" months.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Power 96

Accidental Shooting Claims Young Life in Northern Minnesota

Bena, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Sheriff in northwestern Meinnesota's Cass County today reported a tragic accidental shooting. A News Release issued by Sheriff Tom Burch says deputies were called to a home in Bena just before 4 o'clock this morning and were told a three-year-old girl had been shot. Family members were rushing the child to a hospital in nearby Deer River when they were intercepted by an ambulance crew, who attempted live-saving measures before the girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. Bena is located about halfway between Bemidji and Grand Rapids on Lake Winnibigoshish.
Minnesota Statektoe.com

Wildfire danger extreme, crews battling 3 blazes in northern MN

A large wildfire about 15 miles southwest of Isabella in northeastern Minnesota forced closure of a section of State Highway 1 — and crews are also working on containing two smaller fires further west in Lake of the Woods County. Leanne Langeberg with the Interagency Fire Center says this summer’s extreme and widespread wildfire danger is unprecedented:
Minnesota StatePosted by
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota National Guard Activated to Fight Northern Minnesota Fire

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Members of the Minnesota National Guard are being deployed in northern Minnesota to help battle wildfires. Governor Tim Walz has signed an executive order authorizing a request for support that was submitted by the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center in response to a major forest fire burning in the Superior National Forest. The Greenwood Fire near the town of Isabella and, at last report, had consumed several hundred acres and was growing rapidly due to strong winds and extremely dry conditions.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Evacuations, closures grow as northern Minnesota fire expands

ISABELLA, Minn. – Mark and Laura Hochhalter scanned the horizon from the edge of Greenwood Lake on Monday afternoon as thick, acrid smoke billowed across the sky. The Stacy, Minn., couple has a remote cabin a few miles west of the lake in the middle of the Superior National Forest, and they drove up fearing that it was in the path of the fast-moving blaze, measured at 2,000 acres by Monday evening.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Two die in separate northern Minnesota crashes

Two people died Wednesday in separate crashes in northern Minnesota, the State Patrol said. A 77-year-old man was killed shortly after noon when a southbound driver crossed the centerline and struck his vehicle as he drove north on Hwy. 6 near Cass County Road 7 in Remer Township, the patrol said.
Minnesota Stateaudacy.com

Wildfire in NE Minnesota continues to grow

In far northeastern Minnesota, the state's largest active wildfire continues to grow. The Greenwood Fire in Lake County is now at 13 square miles, with high winds and dry conditions fueling the flames. Officials say the fire grew by more than 8,200 acres on Friday, and minimal, if any, containment...
Minnesota StateKAAL-TV

Minnesota Wildfire Not Expanding; Still Remains Uncontained

FINLAND, Minn. - Authorities fighting a northeastern Minnesota wildfire say the blaze did not expand its reach over the weekend. The Greenwood Fire was expanding by about 1,000 acres a day since it started last Sunday. But after growing to nearly 7 square miles Thursday night and raging through Friday, the U.S. Forest Service reported an estimated footprint of 9,067 acres on Saturday. It remained that size during its report Sunday morning. None of the fire has been contained The agency on Saturday closed the popular Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness due to concerns about wildfires and drought. Several other smaller wildfires ignited by lightning strikes have been reported inside the wilderness area.
Bemidji Pioneer

Car abandoned in a central Minnesota mud hole, 12 years have passed since man went missing without a trace

LEADER, Minn. — When 16-year-old Delaine Voigt met Peter Achermann, it was love at first sight. She knew right then and there she was going to marry him, and she did on April 13, 1953. They had 11 children over time and the family eventually settled in the 1960s on a remote 540-acre farm in Leader, about 35 miles northwest of Brainerd. Today, the family property consists of about 200 acres.
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California Incident Management Team Leader Explains How Wildfire Maps are Created on the Dixie Fire (with Video)

August 14, 2021 – Ever wonder how the maps are created on wildfires?. The situation unit (SIT) is responsible for overseeing map production, and incident status input on wildland fire incidents. The SIT's main purpose in fire camp is to provide operations (OPs) with the intelligence gathered from infrared flights and the people working in the field on the fire. SIT then processes the intelligence and transfers it to a map similar to the one you see in the video. The GIS department creates and publishes the maps.
Sturgis, SDktwb.com

Crews battle wildfire southwest of Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. (KBHB) – Air and ground crews have been battling a wildfire burning in Lawrence County, southwest of Sturgis. The Kirk Hill Fire is located approximately 7 miles west of Tilford or 5 miles southwest of Sturgis. Great Plains Fire Dispatch reports the fire has burned approximately 80 acres....
Minnesota Statecannonfallsbeacon.com

Tim Walz authorizes National Guard to help battle Minnesota wildfires

Governor Tim Walz on Sunday authorized Minnesota National Guard support for wildfire response in Northern Minnesota. “This summer, Minnesota has experienced abnormally high temperatures and a historic drought resulting in dry conditions conducive to wildfires. I am grateful to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for their tireless efforts to combat wildfires in our state,” Walz said. “The Minnesota National Guard’s additional support will be critical to responding to these wildfires and protecting the safety of Minnesotans and their property. I am proud that our Service Members have again answered the call to serve their fellow Minnesotans.”
Greenville, CAHerald-Palladium

Devastating wildfires advancing through Northern California

GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. (AP) — Northern California wildfires that incinerated two mountain communities continued marching through the Sierra Nevada on Wednesday while a utility purposely blacked out as many as 51,000 customers to prevent new blazes. Two weeks after the Dixie Fire destroyed most of the Gold Rush-era town of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy