LISTEN: Ari Hoffman Show, August 18--4pm Hour

8am hour -- some legal insight on yesterday's St. Supreme Court ruling on a Seattle homeless man living in his truck, how the latest ruling regarding the homeless man spurs more questions than answers about what cities will be allowed to do to deter homelessness, meanwhile listen to the Seattle homeless outreach organizer who says "this is not a sweep", did the US military fail in Afghanistan or did the Afghan government fail in Afghanistan?, has pervasive corruption in the Afghan government allowed the Taliban to quickly take hold of numerous areas as US/NATO troops near the end of their withdrawal, GUEST: KVI host of US Phenomenon, Mario Magana joins the show to talk with Carlson.