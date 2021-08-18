LISTEN: Ari Hoffman Show, August 18--4pm Hour
4 PM Topics: Washington to require COVID-19 vaccination for teachers, university workers and issues indoor mask mandate // The Left Coast: Portland Public School requires COVID-19 vaccine for employees, or undergo regular testing; ‘I’m Not Going To Work Until All Of Our Crew Is Vaccinated’: Growing Number Of Hollywood Stars Call For Vaccine Mandates On Set // GUEST: Tommy Pigott, RNC Rapid Response Director. He joins Ari to discuss the latest on the US withdrawal from Afghanistan // MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough: Joe Biden “can’t protect us across the world, Democrats can’t protect our street, and Democrats can’t protect us at the border”; Marc Lamont Hill claims CNN reporter wearing a hijab in Afghanistan is being used as a political tool to 'demonize Islam'kvi.com
