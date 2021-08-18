Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

U.S. officials say CIA intelligence warned of rapid Afghanistan collapse

Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC News’ Mike Memoli reports on how the CIA had been warning about a potentially rapid takeover by the Taliban with a total collapse of the Afghan military and government, and if the White House was ever notified. Aug. 18, 2021.

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

NBC News

NBC News

189K+
Followers
27K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#U S#Taliban#Cia#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

CIA director met Taliban leader in Afghanistan on Monday -sources

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden sent CIA Director William Burns to meet Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on Monday in the highest level official encounter since the militant group took over the Afghan capital, a U.S. official and a source familiar with government activity told Reuters on Tuesday.
Foreign PolicyNew York Post

Dem, GOP reps make secret Afghanistan trip, angering US officials

Two members of Congress caused a stir when they made an unannounced trip to Afghanistan Tuesday to witness the evacuation operation at Kabul’s international airport firsthand. Reps. Seth Moulton and Peter Meijer infuriated White House, Pentagon, and State Department officials who accused them of using vital resources in the midst...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

CIA Chief Held Secret Talks With Taliban Leader in Kabul, Says Report

CIA Director William Burns held secret in-person talks with the de facto leader of the Taliban on Monday as the U.S. raced to evacuate tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan, according to The Washington Post. In an exclusive report, the Post said that America’s top spy met Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on Monday in what it described as “the highest-level face-to-face encounter between the Taliban and the Biden administration since the militants seized the Afghan capital.” It’s thought the discussions involved the rapidly approaching Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. military to complete its evacuation of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies from Kabul. President Joe Biden is under intense pressure from allies, including France and Britain, to push back next week’s evacuation deadline. The CIA declined to comment on the report.
POTUSNPR

Biden Says The U.S. Is On Pace To Leave Afghanistan By The Aug. 31 Deadline

President Biden said Tuesday that he told the Group of Seven leaders that the United States is on pace to finish its withdrawal from Afghanistan by his Aug. 31 deadline. "The sooner we can finish the better," Biden said in remarks from the White House. He noted that "each day brings added risk to our troops" and warned of the growing threat of an attack from ISIS-K — ISIS in Afghanistan — on the Kabul airport.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

U.S. intelligence community are ‘furious and disgusted’ at prospect of leaving Afghan allies behind

Members of the U.S. intelligence community are “furious and disgusted” by the prospect of abandoning thousands of Afghan allies as President Biden refuses to extend the August 31 evacuation deadline. NBC News’ Julia Ainsley breaks down whether a secret meeting between the CIA director and the Taliban leader could have set a new deadline and what's next for the evacuation effort.Aug. 25, 2021.
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Former acting CIA director on Taliban takeover of Afghanistan: Blaming US intelligence ‘infuriates me’

Former Acting CIA Director Mike Morell told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Tuesday that the intelligence community getting blamed for the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan is "infuriating." Morell said the process of the Afghan military's defeat to the Taliban started about three months ago when the U.S. withdrawal announcement was made and was consistent with officials' estimates.
U.S. Politicskisswtlz.com

U.S. intelligence warned Afghan forces were increasingly fragile, sources say

Washington — Multiple U.S. intelligence assessments issued this spring and summer warned that Afghanistan’s security forces appeared increasingly fragile and that its government could struggle to withstand a Taliban-led incursion, according to current and former officials familiar with their content. Those warnings followed years of consistently pessimistic assessments of the...
Militaryraventribune.com

U.S. intelligence agencies have reportedly warned of the fall of the Afghan army

AAccording to the New York Times, US secret services warned of a rapid collapse of the Afghan military in July and an increasing threat to the capital, Kabul. In several statements at the time, they questioned whether the Afghan security forces were extremist Islamists Taliban He wrote the paper on Tuesday (local time), citing informed sources, offering strong opposition.

Comments / 0

Community Policy