It’s as if Mickey Mouse packed up and made camp over at Universal. Or maybe worse. Dealmaker Michael Eisner’s latest trophy project was dealt a huge blow when the MLB Players Association decided not to renew its deal with Topps and instead team with Fanatics to offer licensed trading cards starting in 2026. Baseball and Topps have a long history—the cardmaker was one of the first companies to sign a deal with the MLBPA in the 1960s, and its relationship with Major League Baseball stretches back more than 70 years. Since 2009, Topps has had an exclusive deal with MLB for...