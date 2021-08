Today, Google has officially unveiled the Pixel 5a and in the simplest terms, it is here to replace the generally-unavailable Pixel 4a 5G. If you remember back to just under a year ago, Google announced the Pixel 4a a bit later than expected, teased the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G, and then proceeded to release those phones later in October. This meant we had 3 very similar phones on the market with slight variations in price, specs, and build quality. It also meant there was no legit flagship phone from Google last year. Oh, and it also meant things became really confusing for the assumed launch of this latest phone, the Pixel 5a.