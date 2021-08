ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Navy water polo head coach Luis Nicolao announced that rising senior Isaac Salinas (Spring City, Pa.) will be team captain for the 2021 campaign. “I’m humbled to be given the opportunity to be the team captain and cannot wait to get the season started,” Salinas stated. “After a shorten season due to COVID last year, we are all looking forward to having more games to play. I’m fortunate to be on a team where everyone is driven to accomplish similar goals and is prepared to do their job and work hard to achieve them. This team truly is a family and will be something special to watch this season.”