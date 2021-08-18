Cancel
Farmington, NM

In Farmington, it’s back to school

By Morgan Mitchell Herald staff writer
Durango Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARMINGTON – Teachers are preparing the best they can to return to school during the age of COVID-19, not knowing for sure what will happen. Roberto Taboada, spokesman for Farmington Municipal Schools, said the district has followed all guidelines put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and enacted by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. In fact, the district decided to implement a districtwide mask mandate before a second wave of mask mandates occurred.

www.durangoherald.com

