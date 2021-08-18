Angelina Jolie says Eternals is the biggest movie she’s ever been in

Angelina Jolie’s Instagram account is not even a day old. Nevertheless, she has already broken a record set by Jennifer Aniston. Angelina Jolie’s (46, “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”) Instagram account is not even a day old, but it already has 5.4 million followers. Just within the first hour after the profile of the US actress went online, according to the British “The Sun”, an unbelievable 1.7 million users of the social media platform clicked on the corresponding button to follow her. Jolie is sure to set a new record – and a triumph over her eternal rival Jennifer Aniston (52, “Friends”).