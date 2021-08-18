James Chaney
There was a joyous going home for my precious husband, James, as he very peacefully slipped into the waiting arms of Jesus. Although Parkinson’s Disease sought to cripple his body and mind, it failed to cripple his spirit, which remained loving, optimistic, full of cheerfulness, grace, wit and lots of humor! Our earthly love story had ended, but wow! It was amazing and I was beyond blessed to share my life with this wonderful, loving man. He will be missed more than words can say.www.polkio.com
Comments / 0