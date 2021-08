The Japanese yen is in negative territory on Wednesday. Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 109.99, up 0.28% on the day. It has been a relatively quiet week for the yen, which is hovering around the 110 line, which has psychological significance. With the markets in wait-and-see mode ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium, the lack of substantial movement from the yen is likely to continue. This could change dramatically on Friday, when the star performer of the show, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, gives a speech that will be analysed with a microscope.