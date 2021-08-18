One professional license set to lapse in ZIP Code 62445 during September

Fremont, California, August 23, 2021…….Nationwide Boiler Inc., a leading boiler rental, sales and service provider, recently announced the appointment of Nick LeJeune to the position of Business Development Manager. Based out of their new Houston Area facility, Nick will play a large part in all global business development activities, including large boiler rental and sales projects for customers both domestic and internationally. Nick will also be responsible for the management of the company’s representative network, optimizing relations and building the group as new opportunities arise. In addition, Nick will work closely with the existing Nationwide Boiler management team to increase contract opportunities, maximize revenue, and develop new, innovative products and solutions geared at the sustainability of the business.
Comments / 0