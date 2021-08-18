One professional license set to lapse in ZIP Code 62445 during September

City of Decatur City Council Met Aug. 9. A 30-minute time period is provided for citizens to appear and express their views before the City Council. Each citizen speaking will be limited to one appearance of up to 3 minutes. No immediate response will be given by City Council or City staff members. Citizens are to give their documents (if any) to the Police Officer for distribution to the Council. When the Mayor determines that all persons wishing to speak in accordance with this policy have done so, members of the City Council and key staff may make comments.