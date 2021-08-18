Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Avon Lake, OH

Avon Lake football: 2021 season preview

By Rob DiFranco
Morning Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article2020: 8-2 (5-1) Twitter: @ALFootballClub. On paper, 2020 was another successful year for Avon Lake. The Shoremen went 8-2 and made it back to the D-II, Region 6 championship game against their rivals from Avon. A loss in that game — on a last-second field goal — sent Avon Lake home packing again at the hands of the Eagles. They’ll look to get over that Avon-sized hump in 2021 with a new-look backfield and defense that has three weeks to get up to speed before their rematch with the Eagles.

www.morningjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Avon, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Strongsville, OH
Local
Ohio Football
Avon Lake, OH
Education
Avon Lake, OH
Sports
City
Elyria, OH
Local
Ohio Education
City
Olmsted Falls, OH
City
Avon Lake, OH
City
North Ridgeville, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ohsaa#Division Ii#Eagles#Tiffin Columbian#Rb#Wr#Lt#Lg#Rt#De#Mlb#Olb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. House advances Biden's multi-trillion-dollar domestic agenda

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to advance key parts of President Joe Biden's agenda, after moderates and progressives reached a compromise allowing them to move forward on the multitrillion-dollar plans. In a party-line 220-212 vote, it approved a $3.5 trillion budget...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker on Tuesday filed paperwork to enter the U.S. Senate race in Georgia after months of speculation, joining other Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. The 59-year-old Walker joins the race with high name recognition, known for winning a Heisman Trophy in...
NBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...
MusicPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.

Comments / 0

Community Policy