Avon Lake football: 2021 season preview

2020: 8-2 (5-1) Twitter: @ALFootballClub. On paper, 2020 was another successful year for Avon Lake. The Shoremen went 8-2 and made it back to the D-II, Region 6 championship game against their rivals from Avon. A loss in that game — on a last-second field goal — sent Avon Lake home packing again at the hands of the Eagles. They’ll look to get over that Avon-sized hump in 2021 with a new-look backfield and defense that has three weeks to get up to speed before their rematch with the Eagles.