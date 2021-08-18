Cancel
Health

CDC Now Recommending Third Vaccine Booster For Everyone

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Just one day after the Wyoming Department of Health recommended a third COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially did the same, but extending the recommendation to all people who have been vaccinated against the virus.

Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

74 Percent of Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

Thanks to the highly transmissible nature of the Delta variant, the national daily average of COVID cases has been on the rise for just over a month, especially among those who are unvaccinated. Fortunately, mounting data has found that most breakthrough cases affecting those who have received their shots are less likely to result in hospitalization or death. But a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shed some light on the rare instances of severe COVID cases in fully vaccinated people, finding that nearly three-quarters of them have one thing in common.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

CDC vaccine advisers recommend third Covid-19 vaccine dose for certain immunocompromised people

Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously on Friday to recommend an extra dose of Covid-19 vaccine for some immunocompromised people. The US Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization Thursday night for a third dose in certain patients who are likely to have had a poor immune response to two doses of […]
Public Healthriverbender.com

FDA Approves Supplemental Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines For Some Immunocompromised Individuals

PEORIA - The federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved allowing a third, supplemental dose of two COVID-19 vaccines for certain immunocompromised individuals who need extra protection. The supplemental vaccines are currently approved for Pfizer (ages 12-over) or Moderna vaccines (ages 18-over). Health agencies are also studying the safety of supplemental doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Merced County, CAmercedcountytimes.com

Waning vaccine protection result in booster plans

The highly contagious Delta Variant is spreading rapidly among the unvaccinated through communities with low vaccination rates such as Merced, and can make fully vaccinated people ill with breakthrough infections, health officials say. Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, announced on Aug. 8, it would soon...
Public HealthLiberal First

KDHE, CDC offer update on third vaccine dose for COVID-19

People are continuing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and recently, some discussions have been going on regarding a potential third dose. Late last week, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced effective immediately, Kansas providers may now administer an additional dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to individuals who are moderately or severely immunocompromised and have already been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, according to a release from the State of Kansas. This follows Thursday’s expansion of the emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration for these mRNA vaccines, today’s recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and acceptance by the CDC Director. This EUA does not apply to those who received the Janssen/J&J vaccine as there is currently not enough data to determine if an additional dose of Janssen/J&J vaccine will improve immune response in people who are immunocompromised.
Public Healthcontagionlive.com

FDA Approval on Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine May Come Monday

The decision on the final federal approval in the US could mean many more people would get the vaccine. According to reports, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is preparing for a full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine possibly on Monday. Eight months after it was granted an FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), the full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would set into motion the ability of government bodies, businesses, and individuals to get the vaccine.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
News 12

The New Normal: COVID-19 booster vaccines

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined this morning by Dr. Richard Barakat and Dr. Matthew Harris. Dr. Barakat is the physician-in-chief and director of the Northwell Cancer Institute. Dr. Harris is the medical director of Northwell's COVID-19 vaccination program.
Harnett County, NCMy Daily Record.com

Health Department offering 3rd COVID-19 Vaccine

The Harnett County Health Department announced in accordance with guidelines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending that people who are immunocompromised get a third shot of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine. The Health Department is currently making appointments for third COVID-19 vaccine for persons who are immunocompromised.
HealthDouglas Budget

CDC Panel Recommends Boosters For Immunocompromised People

A CDC advisory panel unanimously voted to recommend a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems. That clears the way for the CDC to give its final approval.The FDA already changed its emergency use authorization for the shots. It now recommends a booster for organ transplant recipients and people with similarly compromised immune systems, like certain cancer patients.
Healthbloomberglaw.com

CDC Says Boosters Should Be Only for Immunocompromised for Now

Booster shots that are expected to be approved for people with compromised immune systems aren’t appropriate for other people at this time, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. As soon as Thursday, the. Food and Drug Administration. is. expected. to recommend a third Covid-19...
PharmaceuticalsHolland Sentinel

Who should get a third COVID vaccine shot? About 2.7 million immunocompromised Americans, CDC panel recommends.

A government advisory committee recommended guidelines Friday for who should receive a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine because of a weakened immune system. The Food and Drug Administration decided very late Friday to allow extra shots for people who are immunocompromised, but left it up to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to define exactly who should get the additional doses.
Public Healthready.nola.gov

Following new CDC recommendation, Louisiana Department of Health makes third doses of COVID-19 vaccine available for people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems

Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s new recommendation, the Louisiana Department of Health is making third doses available for people whose immune systems are compromised moderately to severely and are fully vaccinated with an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. As of Friday, August 13, 2021, CDC now recommends that people...

