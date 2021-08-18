Original 'Candyman' held a mirror up to a divided Chicago
When we think of the 1992 cult horror classic “Candyman,” we’re instantly reminded of the infamous urban legend from the movie that says if you face the mirror and say “Candyman” five times, a hook-handed ghost will “appear behind you, breathing down your neck,” and will gut you like a freshly caught fish — and while there are indeed some grisly gotcha moments in Bernard Rose’s exquisitely frightening chiller, there’s more to “Candyman” than mere shock and gore.ourcommunitynow.com
