Bucs Waive Veteran Safety, Claim Offensive Lineman Off Waivers

Pewter Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Bucs have waived injured veteran safety Raven Greene. NFL reporter Aaron Wilson had the news first. Greene, who spent his first three years in Green Bay playing on defense and special teams, was signed this offseason to help Tampa Bay’s special teams coverage units. Greene signed a one-year, $850,000 deal with the Bucs, but missed the first week of training camp for personal reasons. He then returned to practice, but didn’t really stand out.

#Steelers#Florida Atlantic#American Football#Bucs Waive Veteran Safety#The Tampa Bay Bucs#Tampa Bay#The Buffalo Bills#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Seminole High School#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Pewterreport Com#Sr#Kansas State University#The South Pasco Predators
