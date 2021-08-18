Bucs Waive Veteran Safety, Claim Offensive Lineman Off Waivers
The Tampa Bay Bucs have waived injured veteran safety Raven Greene. NFL reporter Aaron Wilson had the news first. Greene, who spent his first three years in Green Bay playing on defense and special teams, was signed this offseason to help Tampa Bay’s special teams coverage units. Greene signed a one-year, $850,000 deal with the Bucs, but missed the first week of training camp for personal reasons. He then returned to practice, but didn’t really stand out.www.pewterreport.com
