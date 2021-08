JACKSON, Miss. — MDA Director John Rounsaville is stepping down effective August 31, 2021. A search for his replacement will begin immediately. “Under John’s leadership, MDA administered $160 million in COVID-19 recovery funds to assist businesses, renters, healthcare providers, schools, and childcare centers. Under John’s direction, MDA increased the average annual capital investment into Mississippi in 2020 to $1.8 billion – doubling the prior ten-year annual average. The new Mighty Mississippi Program has increased recruitment efforts for economic development projects by more than 40 percent and the future of our economy will benefit. I wish John the best in his future endeavors,” said Governor Reeves.