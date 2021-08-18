Cancel
Turning hotter, hit and miss storms possible Thursday

WLOX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Heat Advisory is in effect through 7 PM Friday night. Tonight will be warm and muggy. Rain chances will decrease some once the sun sets; however, a few showers will be possible overnight and in the morning hours. Lows will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. A ridge of high pressure will build into the area by Friday and stick around through the weekend. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s with some inland location will be flirting with 100 degrees. The humidity will be high making the heat index higher. The heat index could range from 105-112 degrees. There will be a few scattered showers and storms. While the high pressure will bring excessive heat, it will keep the tropical activity to our south.

