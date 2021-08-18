Cancel
Video Games

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Launch Trailer Builds the Hype

By Alex Gibson
Twinfinite
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima was one of last year’s best games, and the developer has continued to build on its success since launch. First, with a brilliant (and unexpected) multiplayer add-on called Legends, and soon, a Director’s Cut and story-driven expansion called Iki Island will complete the package. Today, a launch trailer for the new edition builds the excitement ahead of its launch on Friday.

#World Games
