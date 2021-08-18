Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

For the 3rd Time, Aligned Technology Solutions Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 2592 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 159 Percent

By Aligned Technology Solutions
newsitem.com
 7 days ago

Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies - the Inc. 5000. ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 18, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Inc. magazine today revealed that Aligned Technology Solutions is No. 2592 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intuit#Inc#Send2press Newswire#American#Zappos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessThomasNet Industrial News Room

Harwin Datamate Horizontal Backshells in Stock at TTI

Fort Worth, Texas – August 23, 2021 – TTI, Inc., a leading specialty distributor of electronic components, announces the availability Datamate Horizontal Backshells from stock at TTI. Harwin has added to their range of Datamate Metal Backshells with the new horizontal version that is perfect for use with 90o PCB...
Businessaustinnews.net

Ubiquity Names Peg Johnson to Lead Growing Fintech Business

Payments Veteran Joins BPO to Integrate Suite of Services for Challenger Banks and Fintechs. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Ubiquity, a multinational business process outsourcer and one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, has appointed Peg Johnson as Senior Vice President, Fintech.
Businessaithority.com

Privacera Taps Industry Visionaries Piet Loubser As SVP Marketing And Nitin Mathur As SVP Customer Experience To Support Company’s Rapid Growth

Latest leadership appointments underscore Privacera’s commitment to delivering a cloud-first, unified system for data access governance and privacy across multi-cloud data estates. Privacera, the cloud data governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger announced that Piet Loubser has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Marketing...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Subscription Commerce Platform Market May Set New Growth Story | ReCharge, Razorpay, Recurly, Scaled Commerce

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Subscription Commerce Platform Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are 3dcart, AppDirect, Automattic (WordPress), BigCommerce, blubolt, Bold Commerce, Broadleaf Commerce, Chargebee, cleverbridge, Cloudmore, Cratejoy, Elanders, keylight, Limio, OpenCart, PeakCommerce, POWr, Razorpay, ReCharge, Recurly, Scaled Commerce, Sellfy, Snipcart, Squarespace, Stripe, Subbly, Subscribe Pro, ten24 Digital Solutions, Verifone, Xion Global & Zuora etc.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Intuit (INTU) Tops Q4 EPS by 29c, Offers Q1 and FY Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) reported Q4 EPS of $1.97, $0.29 better than the analyst estimate of $1.68. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Smart Retail Market May Set New Growth Story | Intel, IBM, NVIDIA, Samsung

A new research study on Worldwide Smart Retail Market is added by HTF MI in its repository with an aim to offers a complete assesment about the factors influencing and overall market growth trend. The study covers latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Worldwide Smart Retail products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning related to market size, share, growth influencing factors of Worldwide Smart Retail market are evaluated with Pre and Post 2020 by studying market dominant and emerging players ecosystem. Some of the players that are listed in the study are Intel, IBM, NVIDIA, Samsung, Microsoft, Google, PTC, Amazon, Cisco System, NXP Semiconductors, Par Technology, SoftBank, Ingenico, Verifone, First Data, NCR & EVRY.
MarketsPosted by
The Press

With Market Size Valued at $18.1 Billion by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Supply Chain Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Businessnewsitem.com

Vyriad, Inc. Appoints Harry Hoffman to its Board of Directors

Harry is a highly regarded Life Sciences Investor, previously served as CIO and Treasurer to Mayo Clinic. ROCHESTER, Minn., Aug. 24, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Vyriad, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing oncolytic virus therapies to treat a wide range of cancers, today announced the appointment of leading life sciences investor Harry Hoffman to the Company’s board of directors.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

China Is Developing an 'Ultra-Large' $2.3 Million Megaship That Is Miles Long

Crewed space missions call for colossal engineering projects. And, researchers in China are investigating the possibility of assembling a spacecraft in orbit as part of the nation's expanding ambitions for future space exploration, with crewed missions operating on long-term timescales. And, maddeningly, the proposal from the National Natural Science Foundation...
EconomyBrookings Institution

Cash will soon be obsolete. Will America be ready?

When was the last time you made a payment with dollar bills?. Some people still prefer to use cash, perhaps because they like the tactile nature of physical currency or because it provides confidentiality in transactions. But digital payments, made with the swipe of a card or a few taps on a cellphone, are fast becoming the norm.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Big Data Spending Market is Thriving Worldwide | Calpont, Oracle, Cloudera

The latest independent research document on Worldwide Big Data Spending examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Worldwide Big Data Spending study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Worldwide Big Data Spending market report advocates analysis of Hewlett-Packard Co., Calpont Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Cloudera, Splunk Inc., Opera Solutions, Mu Sigma, Teradata Corporation & IBM.
EconomyFXStreet.com

FDA approval is just an excuse

US stocks kicked off the week on a positive note amid the FDA approval for the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, Comirnaty. That’s what the headlines say, but there is more than that for yesterday’s rally. On Friday, Dallas Federal Reserve (Fed) President Robert Kaplan said that the rising Covid cases...
Softwarephiladelphiaherald.com

Learning Management System Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Xerox,IBM, Pearson, D2L

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Learning Management System Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Learning Management System market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Posted by
TheStreet

Global Energy Cloud Market To Reach $34.2 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Energy Cloud - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Pennsylvania Statenewsitem.com

Pennsylvania ends jobless-claims system lawsuit against IBM

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration on Tuesday discontinued a lawsuit against IBM after suing the company four years ago, accusing it of failing to deliver on a contract to produce an updated system for processing unemployment compensation claims. However, Wolf's administration refused to provide a copy of...
Industrynewsitem.com

From CVS to Goldman Sachs, FDA move prompts vaccine mandates

From Walt Disney World to Goldman Sachs, a flurry of private and public employers are requiring workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after the federal government gave full approval to the Pfizer shot. And the number is certain to grow much higher. For the past eight months, coronavirus shots were...
Austin, PAnewsitem.com

Olea Kiosks, Inc. Delivers Height Adjustable Austin Kiosk for Healthcare

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Olea Kiosks®, Inc., a visionary provider of innovative self-service kiosk solutions, today announced the addition of its height adjustable base for the Austin series kiosk. This new addition is available for ordering now. Aimed at healthcare, this unit delivers full ADA...

Comments / 0

Community Policy