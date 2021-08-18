Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Sales Boomerang is 2021’s fastest-growing company in the residential mortgage industry

By Sales Boomerang
newsitem.com
 7 days ago

Developer of borrower retention technology for mortgage lenders makes its Inc. 5000 debut at No. 101 overall. WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 18, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, debuted this week on Inc. magazine’s Inc. 5000 list, an annual ranking of America’s fastest-growing private companies. Sales Boomerang ranked #101 overall, placing the company among the top 3% of all private companies in America based on three-year revenue growth of 3,882% and outpacing every other company in the residential mortgage industry. Sales Boomerang was also recognized as the nation’s No. 6 fastest-growing software company and as the No. 4 fastest-growing company based in Maryland.

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Lenders#Software Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

Jay Group Joins List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

LANCASTER, PA — Inc. magazine recently revealed that Jay Group has qualified for the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Real Estateinsurancebusinessmag.com

TheGuarantors named one of nation’s fastest-growing companies

TheGuarantors, a fintech company that provides insurance products and financial services for residential and commercial real estate professionals, residents, and tenants, has been included in the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing companies for the first time. “We are proud that our team made the Inc. 5000 list this...
Chester County, PAPosted by
VISTA.Today

26 Chester County-Based Companies Make Inc. 5000 List of Nation’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Twenty-six Chester County companies have found their place on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, writes Kennedy Rose for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list ranks the fastest-growing companies in the nation based on their three-year revenue growth. To be considered, the companies have to be privately held, independently owned, and must have generated revenue of at least $100,000 by March 31, 2017.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

These Are The Fastest Growing Cannabis Companies In The US

Inc. Magazine released its Inc. 5000 list this week, featuring the fastest-growing, privately held companies in the United States. Past honorees include Zappos, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Patagonia. Several cannabis-focused companies made the list this year, joining Benzinga, which landed on the 1,586th spot, boasting revenue growth of nearly 300%. Among...
Clear Lake, IAGlobe Gazette

Kingland Systems Corporation named one of America's fastest-growing companies

A North Iowa business was recently named to the annual and influential "Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America." Kingland Systems Corporation, founded and based in Clear Lake, was ranked 3,731 and is the 22nd highest ranked Iowa company. Inc. cites Kingland’s 89 percent growth over three years as one of the reasons for its inclusion on the list.
EconomyDurango Herald

Sales Boomerang named a top mortgage technology provider by Mortgage Professional America

WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 19, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Sales Boomerang, the industry's top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, was recognized today as a 5-Star Mortgage Tech provider by Mortgage Professional America (MPA) magazine. The award recognizes the U.S. mortgage industry's top mortgage technology providers as verified by originators and tech specialists across the country.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Intelligent Blends Again Claims a Spot on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Blends, a San Diego-based manufacturer of single-serve and bagged coffees, teas, functionals, and other beverages, proudly announces its place on Inc. Magazine's list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the second year in a row. With a placement of 3020 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, it humbly celebrates its spot on the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Inc. 5000 Ranks ActiveNav Amongst America's Fastest-Growing Companies

Even amidst the pandemic, ActiveNav achieved impressive growth. Inc. magazine today revealed that ActiveNav, a leading data privacy and governance software provider, has been included on their annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Vertech Industrial Systems Claims Place on Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest-growing Private Companies in America

Vertech Industrial Systems Ranks No. 3785 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 86 Percent. Vertech Industrial Systems, a leading provider of industrial automation and information solutions, announced today it ranked #3785 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. In past years, companies such as Yelp, LinkedIn, Intuit, Microsoft have gained early exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Pittsburgh, PAnextpittsburgh.com

What are Pittsburgh’s fastest-growing private companies?

Each year, Inc. 5000 ranks the fastest-growing private companies in the country and Pittsburgh area companies are no stranger to the list. The highest-ranking company in the region is Medical Monks in Canonsburg — at 474 with a 1,014% growth rate. The online company sells medical supplies to businesses and consumers.
EconomyCourier News

LBA Ware makes the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies for the third consecutive year

MACON, Ga., Aug. 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LBA Ware™, a leading provider of incentivecompensation management (ICM) and business intelligence (BI) software solutions for the mortgage industry, today announced it has clinched a spot on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. This marks LBA Ware’s third consecutive year on the list, coming in at number 2070.
Florida StatePosted by
Orlando Business Journal

Introducing OBJ's 2021 Fast 50, Central Florida's fastest growing private companies

Congratulations to Orlando Business Journal's 2021 Fast 50, the fastest-growing companies headquartered in Central Florida. The annual list recognizes 50 of fastest-growing private companies headquartered Orange, Seminole, Osceola and Lake counties. The firms are ranked based on their percentage of consistent three-year revenue growth between 2018 and 2020. This year's listmakers include 14 newcomers. And Covid-19 hasn't made it easy for these firms, as so many businesses have closed, suffered declined sales and/or had to let go of workers due to the pandemic.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

China Is Developing an 'Ultra-Large' $2.3 Million Megaship That Is Miles Long

Crewed space missions call for colossal engineering projects. And, researchers in China are investigating the possibility of assembling a spacecraft in orbit as part of the nation's expanding ambitions for future space exploration, with crewed missions operating on long-term timescales. And, maddeningly, the proposal from the National Natural Science Foundation...
Economyvpr.org

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Benefits End Sept. 4, And ‘Pretty Much Everybody In The System Will Be Impacted,’ Labor Commissioner Says

The coronavirus pandemic brought with it an economic crisis that led to tens of thousands of Vermonters filing for unemployment. The situation became so severe that programs were extended to offer help to some who had previously not been eligible for traditional unemployment. But those expanded federal unemployment benefits expire Sept. 4.
EconomyBrookings Institution

Cash will soon be obsolete. Will America be ready?

When was the last time you made a payment with dollar bills?. Some people still prefer to use cash, perhaps because they like the tactile nature of physical currency or because it provides confidentiality in transactions. But digital payments, made with the swipe of a card or a few taps on a cellphone, are fast becoming the norm.

Comments / 0

Community Policy