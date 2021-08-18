Sales Boomerang is 2021’s fastest-growing company in the residential mortgage industry

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Blends, a San Diego-based manufacturer of single-serve and bagged coffees, teas, functionals, and other beverages, proudly announces its place on Inc. Magazine's list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the second year in a row. With a placement of 3020 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, it humbly celebrates its spot on the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.