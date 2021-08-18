Legacy Launch Pad Publishing Releases Memoir Connecting Family, Business and Faith

Daniel Hahn is joining cinema advertising network National CineMedia (NCM) as senior vice president, East Coast sales, effective September 1. The news was announced today. Based in New York, Hahn will be responsible for sales strategy and revenue growth for NCM’s on-screen and integrated advertising offerings. He joins the company from Adobe, where he led sales for Ad Cloud TV, a software suite providing advertising agencies and brands the tools to develop and measure data-driven linear TV, household addressable TV, connected TV (CTV), over-the-top (OTT) and cross-screen investments. Prior to that, he worked for 16 years in a variety of leadership roles across Discovery’s portfolio of networks and digital platforms. He was an agency media buyer earlier in his career, serving in roles at Zenith and The Media Edge.