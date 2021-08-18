Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Legacy Launch Pad Publishing Releases Memoir Connecting Family, Business and Faith

By Legacy Launch Pad Publishing
newsitem.com
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Legacy Launch Pad Publishing is releasing the first book by MH Equipment CEO John Wieland. Wieland is the CEO of MH Equipment, a Peoria, Illinois-based material handling company. In the 27 years that Weiland has served as CEO, MH has grown from a small, virtually bankrupt company with three branches and 50 employees to a thriving one with over 900 employees and over 30 branches.

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Launch Pad#Faith#Mh Equipment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Books & Literaturenewsitem.com

‘Beyond the Wheat Field – The Life-After-Life of Steve Jobs’ – A Compilation of After Life Communications with a Tech Icon

DENVER, Colo., Aug. 24, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tech alchemist, showman, and visionary Steve Jobs set the world on fire with his insight and involvement with some of the world’s greatest advancements in personal computer technology. A new book by Katherine Talley and Joy Lawrance recounts spiritual dialogues that Talley has had with Jobs since his passing.
Sacramento, CAsignalamerican.com

Fuller publishes latest book, a memoir of kids and hiking

You could say it all started before she was even born, in 1912 when her grandfather built a cabin in the Eldorado National Forest, about 85 miles east of Sacramento, Calif.  It’s where Weiser resident Margaret Fuller spent much of her childhood with family, consequently developing a love for the mountains and hiking.
Businessbizjournals

Social dating brands platform names non-executive board chair

The parent company of social dating brands including SilverSingles and Christian Mingle has named former Fisher Communications CEO Colleen Brown as the non-executive chair of its board of directors. Spark Networks SE (NYSE: LOV), based in Berlin with offices in New York and Utah, also encompasses Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, and...
Austin, PAnewsitem.com

Olea Kiosks, Inc. Delivers Height Adjustable Austin Kiosk for Healthcare

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Olea Kiosks®, Inc., a visionary provider of innovative self-service kiosk solutions, today announced the addition of its height adjustable base for the Austin series kiosk. This new addition is available for ordering now. Aimed at healthcare, this unit delivers full ADA...
Springfield, ILspringfieldbusinessjournal.com

Dan Frachey launches Legacy Weavers Video

When one door closes, another door opens. And that is exactly what happened to Dan Frachey, former program director of the Chiara Center in Springfield. In February 2021, the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis made the difficult decision to close the doors of their retreat center permanently after being shuttered for a year due to COVID-19.
Public Safetylawofficer.com

Liquor company CEO allegedly takes deadly acid-plunge at Citi Field

NEW YORK — A liquor company CEO Ian Matthew Crystal has been identified as the man who was reportedly high on acid when he plunged to his death at Citi Field, police said. Crystal, 46, died Friday after plummeting 30 to 50 feet during intermission at the Dead & Company show, an NYPD spokesman confirmed Monday.
Louisville, KYwymt.com

Texas Roadhouse releases memoir of late founder Kent Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The story of Louisville-based restaurant chain Texas Roadhouse’s late founder, Kent Taylor, has been compiled in a new book released Tuesday. Titled “Made From Scratch: The Legendary Success Story of Texas Roadhouse,” the book is a personal memoir written by Taylor explaining his story in creating the well-known steakhouse chain.
Businessboxofficepro.com

Daniel Hahn Joins NCM as Senior VP, East Coast Sales

Daniel Hahn is joining cinema advertising network National CineMedia (NCM) as senior vice president, East Coast sales, effective September 1. The news was announced today. Based in New York, Hahn will be responsible for sales strategy and revenue growth for NCM’s on-screen and integrated advertising offerings. He joins the company from Adobe, where he led sales for Ad Cloud TV, a software suite providing advertising agencies and brands the tools to develop and measure data-driven linear TV, household addressable TV, connected TV (CTV), over-the-top (OTT) and cross-screen investments. Prior to that, he worked for 16 years in a variety of leadership roles across Discovery’s portfolio of networks and digital platforms. He was an agency media buyer earlier in his career, serving in roles at Zenith and The Media Edge.
Real EstateInman.com

Million Dollar Listing LA's Josh Flagg hops over to Douglas Elliman

Josh Flagg, who has sold real estate for decades and stars on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, is hopping over to Douglas Elliman. A longtime top-producing agent at Rodeo Realty and longtime MDLLA cast member, Flagg has been part of the show since its second season in 2008. The show later expanded into spinoffs in New York, San Francisco and Miami, and the 13th season of the OG Million Dollar Listing franchise is set to premiere on Sept. 2.
Phoenix, AZazbigmedia.com

Most Admired Companies of 2021: American Express

AZ Business magazine and BestCompaniesAZ present the Most Admired Companies program each year with the goal of recognizing organizations that excel in these six key areas: Customer opinion; diversity, equity, and inclusion; innovation; leadership excellence; social responsibility; and workplace culture. One of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies for 2021 is American Express.
Public Healthwdwmagic.com

Actors' Equity Association joins the Service Trades Council Union in reaching an agreement with Walt Disney World for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for its members

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts has reached an agreement with the Actors' Equity Association to implement mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for performers. Following the agreement reached with the Service Trades Council Union earlier this week, all Equity Cast Members at Walt Disney World will need to be fully vaccinated by October 22, 2021.
Industrytravelweekly.com

American's Flagship Lounges get reopening dates

American Airlines will begin a gradual reopening of its Flagship Lounge network on Sept. 14 at New York JFK. The Miami Flagship Lounge will follow on Sept. 28, with reopenings in Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth and Chicago O'Hare slated for later in the fall. American will also resume Flagship First...
WWE411mania.com

Chavo Guerrero Sr.’s Memoir Released

Chavo Guerrero Sr.’s memoir have officially been released. The wrestling legend’s Chavo Guerrero Sr. – Instant Classic, which was co-written with Kirk Buchner, was released late last week. You can get it here via Amazon. The book is 488 pages and is credited to Buchner and Guerrero, the latter of...
San Francisco, CAroutesonline.com

American Airlines, LEVEL resume codeshare flights

American Airlines has resumed its codeshare partnership with LEVEL, the long-haul low-cost airline owned by International Airlines Group. The reestablishment of the codeshare will see American market LEVEL’s flights between Barcelona (BCN) and the US through its sales channels. The airlines first began the partnership in June 2017. “Being able...

Comments / 0

Community Policy