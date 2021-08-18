Think Treatable Mutation
I made it through the game, but pain has been a problem for the past week. I activated the referral that I delayed two months ago for radiation. The radiologist told me that the T-4 vertebrae is also involved, and apparently the cancer is pushing on a nerve. I’m now on steroids to shrink the swelling to take pressure off the nerve, and hoping it kicks in soon. I can’t tilt my head to look down at my phone or read a magazine, or bend over to reach into a shelf, and I can’t do a thing to help around the house.www.cancerhealth.com
