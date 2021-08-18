Think Treatable Mutation

Right now in the U.S., roughly 30 million people have some form of liver disease. And over time, any conditions that damage the liver can lead to cirrhosis, scarring of the liver due to excessive alcohol consumption or chronic hepatitis infection. Eventually, this scar tissue renders the liver nonfunctional, the Cleveland Clinic explains on its site. Unfortunately, your liver could be suffering long before you realize a problem exists. That's exactly why it's so essential to be able to recognize the telltale signs of liver disease if they should arise—including some of the lesser known symptoms. Read on to learn one symptom you may notice on your skin, which can indicate chronic liver disease with 95 percent accuracy.