Think Treatable Mutation

By Dann Wonser
cancerhealth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI made it through the game, but pain has been a problem for the past week. I activated the referral that I delayed two months ago for radiation. The radiologist told me that the T-4 vertebrae is also involved, and apparently the cancer is pushing on a nerve. I’m now on steroids to shrink the swelling to take pressure off the nerve, and hoping it kicks in soon. I can’t tilt my head to look down at my phone or read a magazine, or bend over to reach into a shelf, and I can’t do a thing to help around the house.

Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You May Be Getting Parkinson's, According to Doctors

Last year, actor Michael J. Fox opened up about his over 22-year-long battle with Parkinson's Disease. First diagnosed in 1998, the 59-year-old has been incredibly honest about his health struggles, which recently took a turn for the worst when a noncancerous tumor started growing on his spine two years ago, causing him to fall and break his arm.
HealthTexarkana Gazette

Think, sweat, think sweat -- that may delay dementia

Brute strength: 6 feet 9 inch tall "Game of Thrones" actor Hafthor Bjornsson set a world deadlifting record by lifting 1,104 pounds. Brain power: Dr. Sho Yano has an IQ of 200, started college at age 9 and earned an M.D. and Ph.D. by the time he was 21. Imagine...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Chase on the Importance of Genetic Testing for BRCA Mutations in Ovarian Cancer

Dana Chase, MD, FACOG, gynecologic oncologist, discusses the importance of utilizing genetic testing for BRCA mutations in ovarian cancer. Dana Chase, MD, FACOG, gynecologic oncologist, Arizona Oncology, assistant professor,University of Arizona College of Medicine, discusses the importance of utilizing genetic testing for BRCA mutations in ovarian cancer. Approximately 15% of...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Brain cholesterol regulates Alzheimer's plaques, study reveals

A team co-led by scientists at Scripps Research has used advanced imaging methods to reveal how the production of the Alzheimer's-associated protein amyloid beta (Aβ) in the brain is tightly regulated by cholesterol. Appearing on line Thursday ahead of print in the Aug. 17 issue of the Proceedings of the...
Diseases & Treatmentstargetedonc.com

Common MPN Driver Mutations and Their Impact on Survival

Haris Ali, MD, a hematology oncologist at the City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center, discusses common myeloproliferative neoplasms driver mutations. Haris Ali, MD, a hematology oncologist at the City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center, discusses common myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN) driver mutations. According to Ali, the most common mutations are JAK...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This On Your Feet, Get Your Blood Checked, Doctors Say

It's a cruel irony how little attention and care we give to our feet considering how important they are to our daily lives. Of course, when something goes wrong with them and our ability to move about comfortably is compromised, it's usually one of the hardest health problems to ignore. And if you ever notice one specific symptom on your feet, you may want to talk to your doctor about getting some blood work done. Read on to see what could be the sign of a serious medical issue.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This on Your Skin, Get Your Liver Checked, Says Mayo Clinic

Right now in the U.S., roughly 30 million people have some form of liver disease. And over time, any conditions that damage the liver can lead to cirrhosis, scarring of the liver due to excessive alcohol consumption or chronic hepatitis infection. Eventually, this scar tissue renders the liver nonfunctional, the Cleveland Clinic explains on its site. Unfortunately, your liver could be suffering long before you realize a problem exists. That's exactly why it's so essential to be able to recognize the telltale signs of liver disease if they should arise—including some of the lesser known symptoms. Read on to learn one symptom you may notice on your skin, which can indicate chronic liver disease with 95 percent accuracy.
Diseases & Treatmentssflcn.com

Ear Infection: Symptoms, Causes, and Remedies

Bacterial or viral infections can happen in your middle ear, which is a part of your ear located behind the eardrum. These can cause inflammation, fluid buildup, and pain. Moreover, ear infections are also known as secretory otitis media, serous otitis media, glue ear, or middle ear infections. One of...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Metabolically tweaked CBD shows signs of curbing severe pain and chronic neuropathy associated with cancer treatments

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. [When professor of pharmacology Sara Jane] Ward tested CBD’s pain-relieving power in mice, she noticed it wasn’t absorbed well by the digestive system, so less than 10% of the amount consumed shows up in the blood.
Public HealthPosted by
ScienceAlert

Something in Patients' Eyes Could Reveal The Presence of 'Long COVID', Doctors Say

The punishing symptoms of long COVID are largely invisible to the eye, but new research suggests one of the hallmarks of the disease could literally be staring us in the face. Long COVID refers to a staggering range of debilitating symptoms that up to 30 percent of patients endure long after recovering from acute SARS-CoV-2 infection, including brain fog, headaches, fatigue, loss of taste and/or smell, and more. Many of these discomforts aren't always obvious on the outside, but according to a new study, long COVID might actually be detectable in the eyes of patients, in the form of nerve damage that can...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Thyroid surgery is associated with a significant risk of vocal fold paresis

Vocal fold (VF) paresis caused by recurrent laryngeal nerve (RLN) injury is a feared complication of thyroid surgery. It often inflicts a lifelong handicap on the patient; examples are a weak, breathy, and hoarse voice; aspiration problems; and airway distress. In addition to thyroid surgery, all surgical operations on the anatomical path of RLN pose a risk of VF paresis. Iatrogenic VF paresis usually causes symptoms, but it may also be asymptomatic directly after surgery. However early diagnosis of paresis is important; surgeons can obtain immediate feedback, and patients can receive adequate follow-up and treatment. Therefore, after thyroid surgery, screening for VF paresis by laryngoscopy is recommended.
Blount County, TNDaily Times

BMH COL; Inflammatory bowel diseases are treatable

No one likes to talk about digestive problems. Most of us believe that such topics are better kept private. But not talking about them can lead to unnecessary suffering, particularly when there are steps that can be taken to mitigate the problem and make your life better. Such is the...

