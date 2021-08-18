Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Shark nursery discovered in deep waters off coast of Israel

ravallirepublic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn deep waters of the eastern Mediterranean Sea, just off the coast from Israel, scientists have discovered a shark nursery. “We couldn’t believe what we were seeing!” Yizhaq Makovsky, of the University of Haifa’s Leon H. Charney School of Marine Sciences, told an Israeli television station. “The habitat, which spans dozens, if not hundreds of meters, has an abundance of marine life not found in the waters in or around Israel.”

ravallirepublic.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Shark#Kitefin Shark#Gulper Shark#The University Of Haifa#Israeli
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Middle East
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Reuters

Marine rescuers work to free whale caught in shark net on Gold Coast

SYDNEY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Australian marine rescuers were working on Thursday to free a humpback whale entangled in a shark net off Queensland's Gold Coast. Footage showed Sea World staff reaching out with blades at the end of long poles to try and cut a large mass of netting with orange buoys and yellow weights off the whale's tail as it let out cries and thrashed its tail on the surface of the sea.
Scienceecomagazine.com

Researchers Discover Fresh Water in the Mediterranean Sea

There is enough water on our planet, but by far the largest part is salt water that is unsuitable as drinking water. Therefore, especially in dry regions of the earth, the search for new freshwater resources is very active. An international team of researchers let by the University of Malta and GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel has now discovered strong evidence of a groundwater deposit off the coast of Malta. The results of their investigations have now been published in the international journal Geophysical Research Letters.
AnimalsCleveland Jewish News

Huge deep-sea shark hotspot found off coast of Tel Aviv

Hundreds of deep-water sharks and the largest concentration of deep-sea shark eggs ever found were recently discovered off the coast near Tel Aviv, in one of the most significant discoveries of marine habitats in Israel. The hotspot, located in the lowest layer of the ocean, just above the seabed, might...
Animalsthewestsidegazette.com

First Endangered Loggerhead Turtles Hatch On An Israeli Beach

Some 20 tiny loggerhead turtles recently made history when they became the first of their endangered species to be documented hatching on the beach in the southern Israeli city of Eilat before quickly making their way into the Red Sea. Experts are left wondering why their mother decided to lay...
AnimalsOne Green Planet

Sharks Forced to Hide as Toxic Red Tide Sweeps Coast

Hundreds of sharks are being forced to seek shelter in the Florida canal as a toxic red tide sweeps the state’s Gulf Coast. Red tide is an out-of-control toxic algal bloom that releases a neurotoxin called brevetoxin. It can disrupt the firing of nerve cells, which has a negative impact on much of the sea life in its path. It has quickly entered the food chain on the Florida coast and is causing significant damage to the ecosystem.
Worldtripsavvy.com

The 10 Best Dive Sites in the Egyptian Red Sea

Located in between Northeast Africa and the Middle East, the Red Sea is a dream destination for many scuba divers. Its attractions are numerous, ranging from reefs teeming with aquatic flora and fauna to some of the world’s best wreck diving sites. Of course, the Red Sea can be reached...
Middle Easteverything-everywhere.com

The Dead Sea

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon. Castbox | Stitcher | Podcast Republic | RSS | Patreon. Divided between Israel, Jordan, and the Palestinian West Bank lies the lowest point on the surface of the Earth: The Dead Sea. Not only is it the lowest point on Earth,...
AnimalsPosted by
AFP

'Problematic' Greenland polar bear may be shot

A polar bear in Greenland may be shot dead next time it endangers people after several close encounters, including one where it bit the hand of a documentary team member, authorities said. A Danish Artic military unit based in Greenland said the bear bit the hand of one of the three male team members before they used warning pistols to force the animal to flee.
Sciencetecheblog.com

Researchers Discover Underwater Submarine Volcano That Looks Like the Eye of Sauron

Australian researchers have discovered the remnants of an ancient submarine volcano in the Indian Ocean that looks oddly similar to the “Eye of Sauron” from J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy. It was detected using a multi-beam sonar at a depth of 3,100 meters (10,170 feet) beneath Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization’s (CSIRO) ocean research vessel RV Investigator approximately 280 kilometers (174 miles) southeast of Christmas Island. Read more for two more pictures, additional information and a bonus video.
AnimalsMysuncoast.com

New bug-eating plant discovered along Pacific Coast

(CNN) – For the first time in 20 years, a new species of insect-eating plant has been identified. You can find it along North America’s Pacific Coast. Its scientific name is Triantha occidentalis, but it’s commonly known as the western false asphodel. The plant is found in boggy, coastal areas...
Animalsaudacy.com

Man bitten by small shark in knee-deep water

Just when you thought it was safe to get your feet wet. A Florida man dismounting his surfboard in knee-deep water over the weekend was bitten by a small shark. The bite victim, 35, suffered minor lacerations to his foot and ankle, beach safety officials told WOFL-TV Orlando. Listen to...
AnimalsThe Independent

Whale tangled in shark nets freed off Queensland's Gold Coast

Australian marine rescuers worked to free a whale tangled in shark nets close to Queensland’s Gold Coast on Wednesday, as local surfers tried to cut it out of the netting. The young humpback got stuck in the 200-metre long net on Tuesday, sparking a frantic mission that involved staff from both SeaWorld and the Queensland Department of Fisheries.
EconomyMarconews.com

Almost 100,000 salmon die in Norway after chlorine leak into fjord

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – About 96,000 farmed salmon are believed to have died when a leak in a nearby tank sent about 4,000 gallons of chlorine into a fjord in Arctic Norway. Roger Pedersen, a spokesman for the salmon farming company Grieg Seafood, said the leak happened at one of its fish slaughterhouses in the town of Alta, and the fish were in a waiting cage at the time.
BrazilAtlas Obscura

Null Island

At the point where the Prime Meridian and the Equator intersect, there is an island that appears to see quite a bit of traffic—a surprising fact, considering that it doesn’t exist. Sometimes, when uploading a photo to a website, tagging a post to a location, or writing an article for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy