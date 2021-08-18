BRAD DYE: A road trip to remember
“The world is full of wonderful things you haven’t seen yet. Don’t ever give up on the chance of seeing them.” -J.K. Rowling. I love a road trip. To this day, my favorite vacation is a two-week family excursion we took out West, and while the bulk of our family flew to Jackson, Wyoming, the “boys” (my brother-in-law, nephew, son and myself) drove. I think that trip instilled in my son Dan a love for the American West, as well as for the “road trip.”www.meridianstar.com
