BRAD DYE: A road trip to remember

Whether you're exploring hidden gems of America or traveling across the country to visit family, a road trip is an adventure of its own. There's no security to go through or cancellation fees—you're completely on your own schedule. As exciting as they are, road trips can sometimes be overwhelming to plan—there’s just so much to see. National Parks to amusement parks (abiding by any current rules about wearing a mask, of course), local eats to historical sites, we want to see it all.