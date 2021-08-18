Those who excel should all be acknowledged | Darn Wright

I am thrilled to welcome you to the 21/22 school year. My name is Caine Lowery and I am the very proud principal of Aki Kurose Middle School. Let me start by saying how proud I am to serve this community and how grateful I feel to have the opportunity to work with each of your families. This year past year has been marked with many challenges from a relentless health pandemic to systemic racial violence against our BIPOC communities, particularly our Black and Brown communities, to trying to navigate an educational system that had nearly all our families trying to manage learning from home. With all of this, we all continue to persevere.