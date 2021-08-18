Those who excel should all be acknowledged | Darn Wright
Mask? No mask? Is there going to be classroom teaching? Or is teaching again through Zoom? No matter how we do it, teachers will be there for their students. As the school year progresses, high achievers in academics, as well as students who excel in chess, writing, poetry, dance, music, acting, culinary arts, photography, cycling, and gymnastics, could be added to the growing list of distinguished pupils who should be receiving the recognition they deserve from the media and their peers.www.mukilteobeacon.com
