New parklet offers beautiful views

By Beacon Staff
mukilteobeacon.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new parklet where the approach ramp to the former Washington State Ferry terminal was located is now open to the public. The Port of Everett and Ivar's partnered on the parklet, which is defined as the repurposing of parking, or in this case an approach ramp, for seating, park space or extra dining space. Half of the property is roped off for Ivar's, which will use it for outdoor dining. The other half is for the public's use. The tentative plans for the parklet include planters with trees, bushes and flowers, a public viewing area over the water, benches, and tables. Construction likely will be completed sometime in 2022.

