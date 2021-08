Coming off of an Achilles injury that derailed his would-be rookie season, Grant Delpit is now dealing with a hamstring injury. Why are the Cleveland Browns not panicking?. Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns appeared to pull off one of the biggest steals of the 2020 NFL draft when they selected Grant Delpit in the second round. Going into the 2019 NCAA season, Delpit was viewed as the most talented safety, and possibly defender, in all of college football.