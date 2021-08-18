Look Back ... to twins working at the USO club, 1946

Aug. 18, 1946, in The Star: Two of the most loyal and enthusiastic junior hostesses serving at the USO Club on Gurnee Avenue are a pair of identical twins, Joyce and Jerry Bates, of 915 Isabel Avenue in Anniston. The attractive brunette duo has been on constant duty since they became eligible to serve as junior hostess by virtue of turning 17 this past December. Except for an occasional necessary absence, they have been on hand for the orchestra dances every Wednesday and Saturday night, roller skating with the boys Thursday evenings and serving coffee to them every Sunday. They do confess to using their status as look-alikes to play tricks on their soldier friends. Also this date: The Calhoun County Veterans Training School at Jacksonville will open Sept. 3, schools Superintendent A. C. Shelton announced yesterday. That’s later that was originally planned, but the postponement was needed to allow classes to get going in the county elementary and secondary schools first. The estimated capacity for the daytime school will be about 250, county officials believe.