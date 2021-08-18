Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tyler, TX

Stonewater Roofing gives back to Tyler teachers by clearing their Amazon wishlists

By Ana Conejo aconejo@tylerpaper.com
Posted by 
Tyler Morning Telegraph
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YOZ2x_0bVwsD0I00

It was a happy day for Risa Wasik and Kayla Whiddon, two teachers from Tyler ISD's Owens Elementary. Their faces lit up as Stonewater Roofing employees hand-delivered boxes filled with items from their Amazon wishlist.

The winners were chosen randomly, and this year included two teachers from Tyler ISD.

As boxes were opened, the two fifth-grade teachers were eager and imagined how they were going to use their wishlist items. Wasik is a reading and social studies teacher and Whiddon teaches science.

When she found out she was a winner, Wasik said she cried. She said she wasn’t able to afford the items in her wishlist and how she was saving them for later or next year.

Wasik was grateful, especially now that she doesn't have to deal with the guilt of purchasing certain expensive items.

“This is a $100 book. I couldn’t justify buying it for myself. It’s going to be very helpful but $100 could buy a lot of other things, especially when a lot of our kids come to school without all of the supplies they need. Like I should probably buy pencils, composition books, markers or something that they could have in their hands,” Wasik said.

When unboxing one of the items, Wasik imagined how she planned on using the items as a positive reward outlet.

“I am going to use this gumball machine to encourage complete sentences and this is going to be their reward to remember to use them. I was thinking about putting certain colors like if they get a yellow then there’s no homework for the week so it's going to be a positive reward installment for the classroom,” she said.

For Whiddon, her focus was to purchase items that allow students to receive hands-on experience.

“I feel like it’s very important to have hands-on pieces, something for them to see like a model of how big the sun is compared to the Earth. Something they can play around with, life cycles or food webs or whatever it may be for them to have that hands-on piece,” Whiddon said.

Both teachers said they appreciate Stonewater Roofing's support for local educators.

“It means so much because a lot of us don’t make a ton of money and we can’t afford supplies like these. Especially coming out from COVID year, us teachers had so much criticism. It’s really good to know that people are supporting us and knowing what we are doing,” Wasik said.

“These kids are going to be the future, they’re going to go back to our community and make a difference like y'all are,” Whiddon added.

This is the third year Stonewater Roofing has given back to educators by hosting their East Texas #clearthelist campaign, where the company assists underpaid educators by fulfilling their Amazon wishlists.

Instructors ranged from elementary to high school and stretched from the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex to the Longview area.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler, TX
667
Followers
23
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tyler Morning Telegraph

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Earth, TX
City
Longview, TX
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

House panel probing Jan. 6 attack seeks Trump records

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is seeking a trove of documents and communications from the Trump administration, giving the White House record keepers and other agencies two weeks to turn over information on a lengthy list of prominent people in the former president’s orbit.
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open due to injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker said he “can’t sit on the sidelines anymore” as he joined the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia. He’s running with some definite advantages — including his football fame and the support of former President Donald Trump — but also with a lot of unknowns in his effort to beat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

J&J says booster dose increased antibodies in early-stage trials

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine sharply increased levels of antibodies against the coronavirus, according to interim data from two small, early-stage trials, the company said in a press release on Wednesday. J&J has been under pressure to produce evidence of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy