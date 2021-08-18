Stonewater Roofing gives back to Tyler teachers by clearing their Amazon wishlists

It was a happy day for Risa Wasik and Kayla Whiddon, two teachers from Tyler ISD's Owens Elementary. Their faces lit up as Stonewater Roofing employees hand-delivered boxes filled with items from their Amazon wishlist.

The winners were chosen randomly, and this year included two teachers from Tyler ISD.

As boxes were opened, the two fifth-grade teachers were eager and imagined how they were going to use their wishlist items. Wasik is a reading and social studies teacher and Whiddon teaches science.

When she found out she was a winner, Wasik said she cried. She said she wasn’t able to afford the items in her wishlist and how she was saving them for later or next year.

Wasik was grateful, especially now that she doesn't have to deal with the guilt of purchasing certain expensive items.

“This is a $100 book. I couldn’t justify buying it for myself. It’s going to be very helpful but $100 could buy a lot of other things, especially when a lot of our kids come to school without all of the supplies they need. Like I should probably buy pencils, composition books, markers or something that they could have in their hands,” Wasik said.

When unboxing one of the items, Wasik imagined how she planned on using the items as a positive reward outlet.

“I am going to use this gumball machine to encourage complete sentences and this is going to be their reward to remember to use them. I was thinking about putting certain colors like if they get a yellow then there’s no homework for the week so it's going to be a positive reward installment for the classroom,” she said.

For Whiddon, her focus was to purchase items that allow students to receive hands-on experience.

“I feel like it’s very important to have hands-on pieces, something for them to see like a model of how big the sun is compared to the Earth. Something they can play around with, life cycles or food webs or whatever it may be for them to have that hands-on piece,” Whiddon said.

Both teachers said they appreciate Stonewater Roofing's support for local educators.

“It means so much because a lot of us don’t make a ton of money and we can’t afford supplies like these. Especially coming out from COVID year, us teachers had so much criticism. It’s really good to know that people are supporting us and knowing what we are doing,” Wasik said.

“These kids are going to be the future, they’re going to go back to our community and make a difference like y'all are,” Whiddon added.

This is the third year Stonewater Roofing has given back to educators by hosting their East Texas #clearthelist campaign, where the company assists underpaid educators by fulfilling their Amazon wishlists.

Instructors ranged from elementary to high school and stretched from the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex to the Longview area.