Laser Fusion Experiment Unleashes an Energetic Burst of Optimism

 8 days ago

Fusion has always been 20-50 years in future. In 50 years from future, solar and other renewable with energy storage (for day/night winter/summer fluctuations) will completely overtake all other forms of electricity production. Fusion will be way too expensive and hence will never materialize commercially. > There are some applications...

Interesting Engineering

Scientists Break Record By Developing a 'True' Bifacial Solar Cell

A team of researchers from the Australian National University claims to have achieved a world record for a more efficient type of solar cell using laser processing. The process, called laser doping, uses lasers to boost electrical conductivity locally, and it's hailed as a promising technology thanks to its many advantages, including the method's viability in room temperatures and easy control over emitter depth and surface concentration. Moreover, it's a low-cost and industry-compatible process for boosting solar cell efficiency.
Nuclear fusion experiment puts ignition within our grasp

United States researchers appear to have reached a new milestone in nuclear fusion — bringing the dream of near-limitless clean energy closer to fruition. “This phenomenal breakthrough brings us tantalisingly close to a demonstration of ‘net energy gain’ from fusion reactions — just when the planet needs it,” Arthur Turrell, an Imperial College London physicist helping analyze the new data, said in a press release.
Researchers ‘at the threshold’ of fusion ignition

This advancement puts researchers at the threshold of fusion ignition, an important goal of the NIF, and opens access to a new experimental regime. The experiment was enabled by focusing laser light from NIF — the size of three football fields — onto a target the size of a BB that produces a hot-spot the diameter of a human hair, generating more than 10 quadrillion watts of fusion power for 100 trillionths of a second.
Huge lasers make conditions at the cusp of ignition for nuclear fusion

A colossal laser system has created some of the most extreme conditions on Earth, bringing us one step closer to useful nuclear fusion power that would produce no hazardous waste. Researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s National Ignition Facility (NIF) in California have been attempting to jump-start nuclear fusion in the laboratory for decades, and now they are closer than ever.
Laser fusion approaches the milestone of ignition

The USA's National Ignition Facility has achieved a record fusion yield that it says puts it "at the threshold of fusion ignition". The record laser shot produced 25 times more than the facility's next best experiment. A technician inside NIF's laser chamber. A pellet of fusion fuel is held in...
General Fusion Large Scale Demo 2025 and Commercial Fusion Targets 2030

The UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) and General Fusion will build and operate its Fusion Demonstration Plant (FDP) at UKAEA’s Culham Campus. The FDP will demonstrate General Fusion’s proprietary Magnetized Target Fusion (MTF) technology. Construction starts 2022. Liquid Metal Wall. A liquid metal wall will be inside the outer wall....
SlashGear

Researchers produce a 10-quadrillion watt fusion power burst

Researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory have reached a milestone in their fusion experiments. The researchers were able to ignite a burst that produced over 10 quadrillion watts of fusion power. Scientists on the project say they have validated the laser-driven implosion techniques that have been studied at both the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and the University of Rochester’s Laboratory for Laser Energetics.
What the Recent Progress in Laser Fusion Means

On Aug. 8, 2021, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s (LLNL’s) National Ignition Facility (NIF) made a significant step toward ignition, achieving a yield of more than 1.3 megajoules (MJ). This is still twelve times less than the 20 megajoules that simulations indicate can be achieved. Everything would need to be redesigned...
Ignition: Researchers celebrate success in nuclear fusion experiment

In Livermore, California, researchers have been trying to create a tiny piece of sun on earth since 2009. Safe and controlled, usable as a clean, almost inexhaustible source of energy. To do this, they use the largest laser in the world: 192 beams transport several megajoules of energy from all sides to a target just a few millimeters in size within 15 nanoseconds. The concentrated energy is generated on the inside a metal cylinder coated with gold – the “cavity” – X-rays that implosion a bead filled with frozen heavy hydrogen.
Mystery of Energetic Heavy Elements in Galactic Cosmic Rays

Scientists have used data from the Southwest Research Institute-led Magnetospheric Multiscale (MMS) mission to explain the presence of energetic heavy elements in galactic cosmic rays (GCRs). GCRs are composed of fast-moving energetic particles, mostly hydrogen ions called protons, the lightest and most abundant elements in the universe. Scientists have long debated how trace amounts of heavy ions in GCRs are accelerated.
Nearing A Fusion Milestone

Fusion is the process of combing light elements into heavier elements. It’s the process that fuels all suns, beginning by fusing hydrogen into helium. Protons of hydrogen are positively charged, so they repel each other. In order to overcome this electromagnetic force to get hydrogen protons to smack into each other with enough power to get them to fuse (by getting them close enough that the strong nuclear force takes over and binds them together) they need to be squeezed together at high temperature and pressure. Stars do this by being huge and having lots of gravity. Fusion research has been attempting to replicate the conditions at the core of stars on Earth.
Energy harvesting technology based on ferromagnetic resonance

Researchers from the Graduate School of Engineering, Osaka City University have succeeded in storing electricity with the voltage generated from the conversion phenomenon of ferromagnetic resonance (FMR) using an ultra-thin magnetic film of several tens of nanometers. The research was conducted under the leadership of Prof. Eiji Shikoh. "We are...
Sweet Unleashing the Potential of Digital Collectibles by Creating Heart-Winning Experiences

Non-fungible tokens have transitioned from niche to mainstream in the crypto and blockchain space. It wouldn’t be erroneous to say that the rise of NFTs was no less than a lull before the brewing storm. The advent of NFTs has resulted in creative juices flowing, showing a popular culture constituting eminent legends from the entertainment, sports, and music industry. The lucrative incentivization schemes around the apparent NFT hype have resulted in broadening the spectrum for mainstream adoption.
Laser Mapping Robot Cleaners

The M8 3-in-1 Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner uses laser mapping to clean the floors thoroughly. It also includes mopping functions to target all kinds of mess. Made by Preoscenic, the 3-in-1 vacuum can perform both tasks simultaneously, making for a highly efficient cleaning tool. Ideal for the modern home, the...
Green hydrogen: Focusing on the catalyst surface

Using energy from solar modules and wind turbines, water can be split by electrolysis into its constituents hydrogen and oxygen without producing any dangerous emissions. As the availability of energy from renewable sources varies when producing green, i.e. CO2-neutral, hydrogen, it is very important to know the behavior of the catalysts under high loading and dynamic conditions.
Smallest biosupercapacitor provides energy for biomedical applications

The miniaturization of microelectronic sensor technology, microelectronic robots or intravascular implants is progressing rapidly. However, it also poses major challenges for research. One of the biggest is the development of tiny but efficient energy storage devices that enable the operation of autonomously working microsystems—in more and more smaller areas of the human body for example. In addition, these energy storage devices must be bio-compatible if they are to be used in the body at all. Now there is a prototype that combines these essential properties. The breakthrough was achieved by an international research team led by Prof. Dr. Oliver G. Schmidt, Professorship of Materials Systems for Nanoelectronics at Chemnitz University of Technology, initiator of the Center for Materials, Architectures and Integration of Nanomembranes (MAIN) at Chemnitz University of Technology and director at the Leibniz Institute for Solid State and Materials Research (IFW) Dresden. The Leibniz Institute of Polymer Research Dresden (IPF) was also involved in the study as a cooperation partner.
Japan tests rotating detonation engine for the first time in space

On July 27, the Japanese agency launched a pair of futuristic propulsion systems into space to carry out the first tests. They were launched from the Uchinoura Space Center aboard the S-520-31, a single-stage rocket capable of lofting a 220 lbs (100 kg) payload well above 186 miles (300 km). After recovering the rocket from the ocean, the JAXA team of engineers analyzed the data and confirmed the success of the mission, which put the new system at an estimated altitude of (146 miles) 234.9 km.
Ants Use Soil Physics To Excavate Meter-Long Tunnels That Last Decades

An anonymous reader quotes a report from New Scientist, written by Matthew Sparkes:. Ant colonies can descend several meters underground, house millions of insects and last for decades, despite being made without the benefit of machinery and reinforcing material. The secrets of these impressive architectural structures are being revealed by three-dimensional X-ray imaging and computer simulations, and could be used to develop robotic mining machines. Jose Andrade at the California Institute of Technology and his colleagues set up miniature ant colonies in a container holding 500 milliliters of soil and 15 western harvester ants (Pogonomyrmex occidentalis). The position of every ant and every grain of soil was then captured by high-resolution X-ray scans every 10 minutes for 20 hours. The X-ray results gave researchers exact details about the shape of each tunnel and which grains were being removed to create it. The team then created a computer model using those scans to understand the forces acting upon the tunnels. The size, shape and orientation of every grain was recreated in the model and the direction and size of force on each grain could be calculated, including gravity, friction and cohesion caused by humidity. The model was accurate to the 0.07 millimeter resolution of the scanner.
The ‘small wonders’ unlocking secrets of the solar system

Modern astronomy is giving us unprecedented views of the asteroids, comets, and other small bodies that litter our cosmic home. These planetary leftovers offer clues to our creation—and potential destruction. Dante Lauretta is serene as he prepares for the 17 seconds he’s worked toward for the past 16 years. Lauretta,...

