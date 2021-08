WAUSAU – The Cyclones hockey organization seeks families willing to share their homes with its junior hockey players, who come from across the U.S. and overseas. “There’s nothing more important to junior hockey than a billet family. These players would not find the success that they do through their junior careers without the support the families provide,” said Head Coach Colin Bailey in a news release. “I was so fortunate to have amazing families during my own junior hockey career and still keep in touch with them regularly.”