Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton Jackson explained why he wants to make his comeback to combat sports at 43 years of age. Jackson has not fought since he was knocked out by Fedor Emelianenko in a Bellator/RIZIN co-promoted fight in December 2019. In fact, Jackson lost three of his last four MMA fights, and after getting knocked out by Emelianenko, there was the feeling that would be the last time that we see “Rampage” in the cage. However, according to the man himself, he now has the itch to fight once again after taking two years away from competing in the cage.