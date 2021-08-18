Cancel
Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Episode 2: What to Expect?

By Nishitha Dutta
thecinemaholic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the season 7 premiere of ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ host David Spade welcomed 23 contestants ready to keep their tragic romantic pasts behind and look for love in a picturesque villa housing eligible bachelors and bachelorettes. So who wouldn’t expect a bit of romance and attraction right on the very first day? Even Joe Amabile (still seemingly hung up on his feelings for ex-girlfriend Kendall Long) found a connection within hours of his entry. You will find the summary of the premiere episode at the bottom. Now, let’s find out what ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 7 episode 2 might reveal!

