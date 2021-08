Among academics and practitioners, there is an ongoing debate over whether CEOs stay in office too long. Empirically, a mosaic of evidence suggests that corporate outcomes – such as earnings management (Ali and Zhang, 2015), firm-customer and firm-employee relationships (Luo et al., 2014), innovation (Wu et al., 2005), net investments (Pan et al., 2016), and profitability (Henderson et al., 2006) – vary over the CEO’s time in office. Yet, this body of evidence does not provide a clear answer to a fundamental question: How does firm value vary over a CEO’s tenure?