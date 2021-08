Watching the celebrated Les Twins on stage or the dance floor is the closest thing to catching lighting in a bottle. So it makes sense that French sensations, Larry and Laurent Bourgeois, would partner with Hennessy for a special limited edition “In Motion” collaboration. Born and raised in the projects in Sarcelles, north of Paris, identical twins Larry and Laurent made a splash in their early teens by taking their unique style of dance to the streets of Paris in order to earn a living. In 2008, they rose to fame as finalists on the TV show Incroyable Talent, the French version...