Pioneer to Serve as Underwriting Sponsor of 2021 SWOSU Athletic Auction & Hall of Fame Ceremony
The Southwestern Oklahoma State University (SWOSU) Athletic Association is pleased to announce that longtime SWOSU benefactor Pioneer will serve as Underwriting Sponsor of the 15th annual Athletic Auction & Hall of Fame Ceremony. In this capacity, Pioneer will provide key financial support for this major SWOSU fundraising event. In a new format, the auction will now also include the SWOSU…www.waltersherald.com
Comments / 0