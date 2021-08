Just about every parent these days struggles with getting their tweens off their phones and engaged with the real world. However, just because you have to set some clear boundaries about how much screen time is too much screen time, don’t make the mistake of assuming all screen time is bad. There are plenty of amazing resources out there online that can help your child learn more about the world around them, whatever their favorite educational topics happen to be. And no, we’re not talking about online scholarly articles or Wiki pages — educational content can be found on the favorite social platforms your child already knows and loves, such as YouTube.