Reading, Writing and Road Rules: AAA offers Tips For Back-To-School Transportation Safety

waltersherald.com
 7 days ago

August 16, 2021 – As the 2021-22 school year begins, motorists will see changes in traffic patterns. Back-to-school transportation affects not only school districts, students and parents, but also other motorists on the roads. “Drivers may be out of practice when it comes to the rules of the road, with school buses hitting the streets and students walking and biking to school,” said Mark Madeja,…

