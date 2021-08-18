Reading, Writing and Road Rules: AAA offers Tips For Back-To-School Transportation Safety

The start of the school year is right around the corner which means students of all ages will soon be taking to the streets in different modes of transportation. Some of these students will be traveling by bike or walking to school instead of taking the bus. With increased road and sidewalk traffic and weather, there are many different considerations students and parents should take when considering walking or biking. Mid-Prairie Transportation Director Teresa Hartley gives advice for those who will be traveling in hotter weather at the beginning of the year, “We have paths that people can take to get to the schools that there’s crossing guards. So there’s an adult half way through most of these children’s paths so there’s someone to check in with if they’re really hot.”