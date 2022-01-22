ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The story behind The Beatles' contentious 'Let It Be' and more iconic albums

By Caroline Delbert
Stacker
Stacker
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06x8cq_0bVwU4Uy00
Keystone Features // Getty Images

Stories from the studio for 25 iconic albums

Sometimes, the stories heard about the making of iconic albums seem as though that famous Las Vegas expression should be applied: What happens in the studio, stays in the studio. But for better or worse, word gets out about the fateful recording of albums like The Beatles’ “Let it Be," for example, or Kendrick Lamar’s “Good Kid, m.A.A.d. City. These stories range from inspirational to entertaining to worrisome—but all have the behind-the-music essence fans thrive on.

Stacker compiled a list of 25 classic albums ra​​nging from folk rock to hip hop, along with the stories from the studios that produced these albums. For that, sources like Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and Genius were tapped. The resulting albums are instant classics representing the best, or sometimes the worst, of these iconic bands and artists.

Studio recording is a pressure cooker, with passionate people trying to combine their sometimes disparate ideas of what their band should do next. For artists like Fleetwood Mac, the Eagles, and Led Zeppelin, looming breakups have helped to animate some of their most iconic music, drawing artistic passion from real-life fights and splits. For others, like The Who or Bob Dylan, trying to shake things up led to true artistic brilliance.

Was it passion, good timing, or something else that makes these albums iconic? There’s only one way to find out.

You may also like: Most famous musician born the same year as you

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ebAwG_0bVwU4Uy00
Columbia

1966: ‘Blonde on Blonde’ by Bob Dylan

While recording “Rainy Day Women #12 and 35,” the first track on this album, Bob Dylan wasn’t happy with how things were going. So he got all the personnel very high and changed their instruments around; the result became one of Dylan’s most commercially successful songs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kq8VN_0bVwU4Uy00
Larry Ellis/Express // Getty Images

1967: ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ by The Beatles

The Beatles hired a 40-piece orchestra to record “A Day in the Life,” on “Sgt. Petter's.” But when the musicians arrived, The Beatles didn’t like the stuffy-seeming formal dress that they were wearing. To loosen things up, bandmates gave the orchestra members party hats and clown noses to wear.

[Pictured: Paul McCartney conducts a 41-piece orchestra during recording sessions for the Beatles' forthcoming album, “Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.”]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e0YY_0bVwU4Uy00
Verve Records

1967: ‘Velvet Underground & Nico’ by the Velvet Underground and Nico

German singer Nico had a throaty, husky voice. While recording “I’ll Be Your Mirror,” the band wanted a more delicate sound and Nico grew frustrated to the point of starting to cry. Crying changed the quality of her voice just enough to be spot on, and the band was able to make the recording.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3te9vj_0bVwU4Uy00
Track Record

1969: ‘Tommy’ by The Who

The Who’s iconic album “Tommy” started as a Hail Mary pass after the band had a few failed singles in a row. Inspired by an Indian spiritual master, Pete Townsend started writing an album about a pinball master who was deaf and blind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I88Lo_0bVwU4Uy00
Apple Records

1970: ‘Let It Be’ by The Beatles

By the time they were recording “Let It Be” in 1970, members of The Beatles were at each other’s throats almost constantly. The rumors include that George Harrison quit the band even before the long-coming breakup—and that he got into a fistfight with John Lennon.

You may also like: Best Bob Dylan albums of all time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bJnmz_0bVwU4Uy00
Jim McCrary/Redferns // Getty Images

1971: ‘Tapestry’ by Carole King

Carole King’s “Tapestry” gave the singer an unusual opportunity to re-record a host of songs she’d written for other artists, a kind of greatest hits from her own nonexistent back catalog. It feels like a much-deserved win for King, who co-wrote or wrote 100 hit songs for other artists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bL5SQ_0bVwU4Uy00
Rolling Stones Records

1972: ‘Exile on Main St.’ by The Rolling Stones

Progress on “Exile on Main St.” was hindered by Keith Richards , who was spending most of his time struggling with a serious substance abuse problem. Today, the album is considered one of the best albums of all time. As for Richards? He's clean—and still thriving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I2LDG_0bVwU4Uy00
RCA Victor

1972: ‘Transformer’ by Lou Reed

Lou Reed’s album “Transformer” includes the iconic song “Walk on the Wild Side,” which was produced by Mick Ronson. “He had a thick Hull accent, and he’d have to repeat things five times,” Reed said of Ronson. “But he was a real sweet guy and a great guitar player.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d429A_0bVwU4Uy00
Island Records

1973: ‘Burnin’’ by Bob Marley and The Wailers

Island Records producer Phil Brown accepted a large joint from o​​ne of The Wailers only to drop it onto the only existing copy of “I Shot the Sheriff.” Thankfully the recording suffered, as Monty Python would say, “just a flesh wound.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YQl8z_0bVwU4Uy00
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

1973: ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ by Pink Floyd

Lead guitarist and singer David Gilmour copped to having a bit of a creative dry spell for Pink Floyd’s iconic album “Dark Side of the Moon.” He told Rolling Stone , “I wasn't as creative as I might have been. I think I pulled my weight in the studio in terms of the production, the playing, the arranging, and all that sort of stuff—but in the early rehearsal stages, something wasn't jelling.”

You may also like: Best-selling album from the year you graduated high school

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aIFyl_0bVwU4Uy00
Warner Bros. Records

1977: ‘Rumours’ by Fleetwood Mac

“Rumours” was recorded in the wake of double breakups: first Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks, and then Christine McVie and John McVie. All involved contributed to the tense, dramatic mood of “Rumours,” which stands as the band’s most iconic album.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mohjs_0bVwU4Uy00
RCA Victor

1977: ‘Heroes’ by David Bowie

Singer David Bowie was struggling to find the right words for his song “Heroes” while rehearsing at Hansa Studios in Berlin. At just the right moment, he looked outside and saw a couple kissing against the Berlin Wall. He was inspired and finished the song on the spot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jPNhs_0bVwU4Uy00
EMI

1977: ‘News of the World’ by Queen

Among the most famous stories in rock history came about when Queen met the Sex Pistols in the studio. Bassist Sid Vicious got in Freddie Mercury’s face while they were both recording albums in the same facility. “I called him Simon Ferocious or something, and he didn’t like it at all,” Mercury said in an interview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rauLl_0bVwU4Uy00
Asylum Records

1979: ‘The Lo​​ng Run’ by The Eagles

The Eagles barely held their act together for their 1979 album “The Long Run.” According to band member Don Felder, “There were a lot of arguments and dissension and contentious arguments about songs and schedules. It was really not heading in the right direction.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=162cH9_0bVwU4Uy00
CBS

1979: ‘London Calling’ by The Clash

When The Clash needed somewhere to rehearse for its iconic album “London Calling,” road manager Johnny Green found the perfect spot. It was a local garage known for sketchy, illegal in-a-hurry spray paint jobs. The band embraced their DIY ethic and signed up to rehearse in the garage.

You may also like: Iconic one-hit wonders over the past 50 years

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u0QiP_0bVwU4Uy00
Swan Song

1979: ‘In Through the Out Door’ by Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin were falling apart by the time bandmates recorded “In Through the Out Door.” Drummer John Bonham was drinking heavily and guitarist Jimmy Page was struggling with a host of substances, leading to instability and a growing lack of trust among the band. John Paul Jones said they were divided into two camps, with Jones and singer Robert Plant soberly against the rest of the band.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PBg1G_0bVwU4Uy00
ZTT

1994: ‘Seal II’ by Seal

“Kiss From a Rose” became one of Seal’s greatest hits partly because of its inclusion in a blockbuster Batman film. But Seal himself was unhappy after writing the song, finding it embarrassing and throwing it into a corner. His producer Trevor Horn eventually heard it. “He turned that tape from my corner into another 8 million record sales and my name became a household name,” Seal later said .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WNCDK_0bVwU4Uy00
Parlophone

1997: ‘OK Computer’ by Radiohead

Radiohead was unhappy with the state of affairs at the studio where it recorded “OK Computer.” Singer Thom Yorke has said the recording “almost killed me,” while others bemoaned slow progress and the lack of amenities at the studio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oYqc9_0bVwU4Uy00
Taste Media Limited

200l: ‘Origin of Symmetry’ by Muse

Muse lead singer Matt Bellamy said the band recorded “Origin of Symmetry” next to a field chockablock with psychedelic mushrooms. The band mysteriously ended up naked in the Jacuzzi or falling asleep in the on-site sauna.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aLKgl_0bVwU4Uy00
Reprise Records

2004: ‘American Idiot’ by Green Day

Green Day’s political album came from a disaster in the studio when the master recordings of a numerous finished songs were stolen. The band decided to start over and began writing songs for “American Idiot.”

You may also like: 25 musicians who broke barriers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vy3DC_0bVwU4Uy00
Rhymesayers Entertainment

2004: ‘Mm Food’ by MF Doom

Prolific rapper Daniel Dumile is best known by one of his many monikers and project names, “MF Doom.” For his second album as MF Doom, Dumile kept up his extraordinary wordplay. “So I’m bringing it back to the old, bragging about how nice you are with the words,” he told NPR in 2003.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J8EVt_0bVwU4Uy00
Asthmatic Kitty Records

2005: ‘Illinois’ by Sufjan Stevens

Sufjan Stevens’ concept album “Illinois” follows his research into phenomena from all over the Midwestern state, including some that didn’t make the cut. “I wrote a jumpy number for the supercomputer in Champaign, but eventually cut it,” he said .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bffSc_0bVwU4Uy00
Island Records Group

2006: ‘Back to Black’ by Amy Winehouse

Producer Mark Ronson worked on “Back to Black” with singer Amy Winehouse. “Amy would just go, ‘Nah, I don't like it,’” he said. “That’s really helpful because you can waste time taking an idea that you didn't like in the first place and making it vaguely better.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iZF69_0bVwU4Uy00
Interscope Records

2012: ‘Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City’ by Kendrick Lamar

What’s destined to be a classic album, each track is a slice of the storyteller’s day on the streets. “[Getting in the studio with Pharrell] was insane,” Lamar said of the title song . “We did about five records together. He bangs out beats so quick, it’s amazing. So we were just cutting records. When he played that beat, I knew instantly that was the one I wanted for the title track.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PvzI0_0bVwU4Uy00
Virgin EMI Records

2015: ‘Anthems for Doomed Youth’ by the Libertines

The Libertines recorded "Anthems for Doomed Youth" in Thailand at a studio bordering a huge snake pit . Singer Pete Doherty asked a local Thai person what they should do if anyone is bitten—where’s the antidote? He was told there’s no treatment available, and anyone who’s bitten will likely just die.

You may also like: Best New Artist winner the year you graduated high school

Comments / 0

Related
wmmr.com

Beatles Rooftop Concert Now Available as Streaming Album

The Beatles’ legendary rooftop performance is now available as a streaming album. In an announcement from the band’s social channels, “For the first time, the complete audio for The Beatles’ legendary rooftop performance has been mixed in stereo & Dolby Atmos by Giles Martin & Sam Okell.”
MUSIC
societyofrock.com

The Story Behind The Lyrics “Strange Days” by The Doors

“Strange days have found us / Strange days have tracked us down / They’re going to destroy / Our casual joys / We shall go on playing or find a new town.”. These are the lyrics to the first verse of the The Doors’ hit “Strange Days.” The iconic song was released 55 years ago in 1967 from the band’s sophomore album of the same name.
MUSIC
popwrapped.com

Kenny G Shares Story Behind The Song of ‘Rendezvous’ off His Latest Album

Kenny G, a Grammy-winning musician and top-selling instrumentalist of all time, tells the story behind his track “Rendezvous” on his latest album “New Standards.”. “Brazilian Nights,” and the record highlights his distinct crossover style of classical orchestral luxury and traditional pop influence from artists like Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Paul Jones
Person
Christine Mcvie
Person
Amy Winehouse
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Mick Ronson
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Pharrell
Person
Thom Yorke
Person
John Lennon
udiscovermusic.com

‘Between The Buttons’: Behind The Rolling Stones’ Forgotten Album

1967 was a highly successful year for The Rolling Stones. It started with the release of Between The Buttons and ended with the stylistic about-turn of Their Satanic Majesties Request. Released on Decca, Between The Buttons came out first in the UK, on January 20, 1967, with a revised US edition following on February 11.
MUSIC
Stereogum

The Story Behind Every Song On Silverbacks’ New Album Archive Material

Back in the summer of 2020, the Dublin quintet Silverbacks released their great debut Fad. It was an album full of infectious hooks and addicting guitarwork, coalescing in a sound that was a fusion of various classic strains of indie rock. At the time, you could already imagine Silverbacks taking these songs on the road and winning legions of new fans. That didn’t happen then; like many upstart bands, Silverbacks’ plans went on hold during the pandemic. But they also used that time well. The band — the core songwriting duo of guitarist/vocalist brothers Daniel and Kilian O’Kelly, bassist/vocalist Emma Hanlon, guitarist Peadar Kearney, and drummer Gary Wickham — are prolific enough they were already talking about a sophomore album before Fad was even close to coming out. Now, that sophomore album, Archive Material, has arrived.
MUSIC
localspins.com

Albums That Changed My World: Producer Jake Rye toasts The Beatles, Radiohead, Coldplay

Today’s installment of the series features albums that influenced and shaped mid-Michigan producer and musician Jake Rye, who’s spun the dials on some impressive projects. Listen to tracks from his picks. EDITOR’S NOTE: All musicians and producers can trace their inspiration to key recordings that captivated them and...
MUSIC
SFGate

Beatles’ ‘Rooftop Performance’ to Be Released as a Streaming Audio Album

Few Beatles fans had complaints about Peter Jackson’s recent “The Beatles: Get Back” documentary, but to the extent they did, there were some grumblings that the faithful wanted a way to hear the entire rooftop concert that makes up the last portion of the docu-series without the spoken interjections of the interceding British policemen or man-on-the-street interviews.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Studio Albums#Recording Studio#Classic Albums#Keystone Features#Rolling Stone#Pitchfork#Genius#Eagles#Sgt
loudersound.com

The story behind Dead End Street by The Kinks

“It’s a raw song. We didn’t try to sweeten it,” reflects Ray Davies. “I think if The Beatles had done Dead End Street it would have been through rose-tinted glasses.”. Dead End Street marks the moment when Ray Davies’s songwriting for The Kinks moved from wry,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Entertainment
antiMUSIC

Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne Tributes Two Music Icons On New Album

Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne has announced that he will be releasing his new album, "Blues From Chicago to Paris: A Tribute to Memphis Slim and Willie Dixon", on March 4th. Wayne had this to say about the 17-track tribute record, "Memphis Slim and Willie Dixon were a team, and their styles worked great together. Out of many other blues piano players I've listened to, I found a unique playfulness between these two men, unlike the many other great blues pianists."
CHICAGO, IL
musictimes.com

Interscope Records Will Re-Release THESE Iconic Albums Into Limited-Edition Vinyl Records

Interscope Records announced a new museum exhibit, "Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined", to commemorate the label's 30th-anniversary last week. The exhibit will feature original works of visual art inspired by some of the label's most iconic artists and music from the label's catalog. Now, the artwork is being made...
MUSIC
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'Roseanne' Actress Just Dropped a Truth-Bomb About Madonna

Sandra Bernhard and Madonna haven't been friends for decades after a mysterious fallout in 1992, which Bernhard blames the singing diva for. But despite the distance in time, the former Roseanna star isn't easing up about things. She recently spoke with Hot Takes & Deep Dives with Jess Rothschild. During the interview, Bernhard went in on the "Material Girl."
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Madonna hints Julia Fox will star in her biopic after Kanye West dinner

Madonna teased that Julia Fox may be the leading lady in her biopic after grabbing dinner with the actress and her new beau, Kanye West. “Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up…………………😎🎥🎬,” the Queen of Pop, 63, captioned a series of photos with Fox, 31, West, 44, Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown on Instagram Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy