Economy

China's July exports to North Korea up for second month

By Reuters
 7 days ago

BEIJING, Aug 18 (Reuters) - China’s exports to North Korea rose for the second straight month in July, but were only still a fraction of their pre-COVID levels, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Wednesday. Chinese shipments to North Korea rose to $16.8 million in July from...

