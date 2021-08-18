Cancel
Wall Street slides after Fed minutes show split over jobs, taper

By Reuters
 5 days ago

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes dropped on Wednesday after the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting last month showed officials felt the employment benchmark for decreasing support for the economy "could be reached this year." Most S&P 500 sectors ended lower, with energy (.SPNY)...

