Don't look now, but equity markets have put together a bona fide winning streak. It was just last Thursday, less than one week ago that the S&P 500 tested its 50 day SMA, that the Nasdaq Composite not only tested that line, but experienced an intraday piercing of this key line in the sand. Both major large-cap indices would pass those tests, showing where portfolio managers would make a stand, but also retook, within a day or so, their respective 21 day EMAs, bringing in some momentum as swing traders jumped back on board.