LETTER: Line 5 represents an unacceptable risk to Michigan

Our precious and unique water resources in Michigan are at risk. Our shorelines, water quality, lake ecology and economy are needlessly suspectable to an oil discharge disaster waiting to happen at the Straits of Mackinaw. A Canadian energy company (Enbridge Energy) operates two 70-year-old 20-inch diameter oil pipelines under the straits. This pipeline transfers over 20 million gallons of crude oil per day through the Straits then inland under tributaries and wetlands in Michigan on its way to Sarnia, Ontario, Canada. An oil spill like the Enbridge 1 million-gallon pipeline spill in the Kalamazoo River (largest pipeline spill in the U.S.) would be devastating and cost over $6 billion of taxpayer money.