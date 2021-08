Early next year, DC's Naomi will officially head to The CW, bringing the latest DC Comics-inspired series to the network. Details surrounding the project have been relatively slim since it was given a series order by the network earlier this summer — but now we know another major creative who will be involved. On Monday, it was announced that director-producer DeMane Davis will be serving as a co-executive producer on Naomi, as part of an exclusive, multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. Davis, whose work also includes Queen Sugar and Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam CJ Walker, is also expected to direct multiple episodes of the season, and oversee the series' directing team.