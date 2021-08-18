Cancel
Three key matchups for the Miami Dolphins against Atlanta

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 31: Head Coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins giving instructions for practice drills during Training Camp at Baptist Health Training Complex on July 31, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) Well, just like that the preseason is half-way over. The...

Related
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLcbslocal.com

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Move

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins have placed linebacker Sam Eguavoen on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Eguavoen was signed by the Dolphins on January 7, 2019. In two seasons with Miami, he’s played in all 32 games with seven starts and tallied 45 tackles (24 solo), 3.5 sacks, two passes defensed, and one fumble recovery. Eguavoen also has six special teams stops.
NFLThe Phinsider

Falcons at Dolphins final score, immediate reactions, and recap

The Miami Dolphins hosted the Atlanta Falcons in a Preseason Week 2 contest Saturday night. The game proved to be the dress rehearsal contest for Miami, who used their starter into the third quarter. The Falcons had their starters on the field for the most part but also had players like quarterback Matt Ryan not participate in the contest.
NFLYardbarker

Dolphins 37, Falcons 17: QB AJ McCarron injured; Recap and Highlights

The Atlanta Falcons scored their first touchdown of the Arthur Smith era, but it didn't come until the fourth quarter, and it wasn't nearly enough in a 37-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday. Miami's offense looked crisp the entire night. Tua Tagovailoa and Jacoby...
NFLallfans.co

Bears Who Will Be Tested By Miami Dolphins

The most valuable and entertaining film of Bears practices is about to be produced over the next three days. It will all end when everyone gets to see something even more important. The Miami Dolphins come to Halas Hall on Tuesday through Thursday for practice and cornerback Jaylon Johnson expressed...
NFLwmay.com

Chicago Bears VS. Miami Dolphins Preseason Preview

Normally a preseason opener for a team isn’t something to get too excited for but for Chicago Bears fans tomorrow’s preseason opener is their first chance to see new rookie QB, Justin Fields, in action. Of course Fields won’t be the first QB to take the field for the Bears that honor will go to Andy Dalton. Dalton however is likely to only play 8 t0 10 snaps and then Fields will hit the field. Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy has said that Fields will see substantial playing time Saturday afternoon at Soldier Field. While Fields won’t necessarily win the starting QB job with a great performance a bad performance will definitely keep him behind Dalton on the depth chart.
allfans.co

Miami Dolphins: 5 best value contracts on the roster

Which players on the Miami Dolphins roster are the most affordable? Who gives the team the most bang for their buck?. When it comes to contracts and salary cap issues, the Miami Dolphins had themselves quite a week. Arguably the team’s best player, Xavien Howard, had become unhappy with his contract as of late and requested a trade in the midst of the opening days of training camp.
Posted by
The Game Haus

Madden 22: Most Underrated Miami Dolphins

The Madden 22 ratings have finally been unveiled. As always, there are some questionable ratings for players on every single team. In this series, TGH writers will give their opinions on the most overrated and underrated players on each roster. Here are the players on the Miami Dolphins that have...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Miami Dolphins at the half: First impressions of 2021 team

Tua Tagovailoa led the Miami Dolphins out onto the field for today’s first pre-season game of the season and now, at the half, this is what we saw. Miami currently leads the Chicago Bears 13-3 at the half. It should have been much higher and the field goal by Chicago came on the final drive of the half. Miami squandered two red-zone trips but they moved the ball pretty well.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Fantasy Football: Is the Miami Dolphins defense underrated?

The Miami Dolphins defense was one of the top fantasy units last season. Now, they’re nearly out of the top-10. What changed?. The NFL preseason is upon us once again, meaning that fantasy football drafts are about to be in full swing. Experts are beginning to release their mocks and rankings, and there will be a handful of Miami Dolphins players that are deemed valuable enough to be a fantasy starter this coming season. But there is one that they are ranking a bit too low, and that is the defensive unit.
NFLCBS Sports

Dolphins' Greg Little: Sent to Miami

Little was traded by the Panthers to the Dolphins in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Last season in December, Little suffered an ankle injury that sent him to injured reserve, but he has been healthy in training camp this year. The 23-year-old started three games at left tackle for Carolina in 2020, but the Panthers drafted Brady Christensen and signed Cameron Erving via free agency this offseason which made Little dispensable. He will now slide in behind Austin Jackson at left tackle for the Dolphins.
NFLallfans.co

The Miami Dolphins players you will not see on the field today

We are down to minutes instead of hours before the Miami Dolphins take the football field for the first time since the 2020 season but several players will sit this one out. When the Dolphins are on the field today, Tua Tagovailoa will only handle about two series at most before giving way to Jacoby Brissett and Reid Sinnett but at least he will play. Several other Dolphins, according to a list released by the team, are not expected to play at all.
NFLnumberfire.com

Dolphins to use three-back committee

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said the offense plans to use a three-man rotation at running back. Malcolm Brown started the Dolphins' first preseason game and gained 15 total yards on 10 touches and 16 snaps with the first-team offense, compared to 22 yards on five touches and seven first-team snaps for Myles Gaskin. Salvon Ahmed, who only played with the second-string, led the backfield with 71 offensive yards on eight touches. "You saw all three backs played, all three of them got carries," Flores aid. "Pick one out and put them in, basically. We like all three guys. They all do good things. And I think we saw that today. And [we'll] just keep working all three guys." Gaskin's fourth-round ADP could be tough to swallow if the Dolphins stick with their committee approach, while Brown (14.03) and Ahmed (15.05) could be worth a late-round flier.
NFLchatsports.com

Miami Dolphins Return To Practice With Slightly Trimmed Roster

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins were back on the practice field with a slightly trimmed roster. Head coach Brian Flores was all business Tuesday as the team cut down to 85 players. This is the first wave of cuts as the team begins to take regular-season shape. “A tough...
NFLchatsports.com

Miami Dolphins: Is Charlie Frye the offensive coordinator?

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - AUGUST 4: Quarterbacks coach Charlie Frye talks to Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins during the training camp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on August 4, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) I never thought I’d spend an entire offseason...
NFLchatsports.com

Miami Dolphins receiver Allen Hurns set to miss three months with injury

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 30: Wide Receiver Allen Hurns #8 of the Miami Dolphins catches a pass during Training Camp at Baptist Health Training Complex on July 30, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) While the Miami Dolphins have a deeper receiver group in 2021,...

