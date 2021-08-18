Three key matchups for the Miami Dolphins against Atlanta

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said the offense plans to use a three-man rotation at running back. Malcolm Brown started the Dolphins' first preseason game and gained 15 total yards on 10 touches and 16 snaps with the first-team offense, compared to 22 yards on five touches and seven first-team snaps for Myles Gaskin. Salvon Ahmed, who only played with the second-string, led the backfield with 71 offensive yards on eight touches. "You saw all three backs played, all three of them got carries," Flores aid. "Pick one out and put them in, basically. We like all three guys. They all do good things. And I think we saw that today. And [we'll] just keep working all three guys." Gaskin's fourth-round ADP could be tough to swallow if the Dolphins stick with their committee approach, while Brown (14.03) and Ahmed (15.05) could be worth a late-round flier.