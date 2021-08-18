Cancel
LETTER: Thank you to SHC employees

The past eighteen months have been challenging to everyone I know. It has been especially difficult for the staff of Syringa Hospital and Clinic as they have dealt with uncertainty, illnesses, schools closed and many challenges we have all endured. This is Employee Appreciation week at SHC and I’m proud to be able to publicly thank all the employees who provide healthcare in our community. They worked extra shifts, covered for fellow employees when illness or demands kept them from work. The people who choose to go into the healthcare environment are very special, and we all owe them a big thank you. I’m proud to be the chair of the Board of Trustees and have the privilege of working with these employees. Thank you very much!

