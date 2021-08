KILT-AM On air- All Elite Wrestling Contest. For the All Elite Wrestling On-Air contest, on Thursday, August 12, 2021, listen between 7:00am (CT) and 5:00pm (CT) for the cue to call. Upon hearing the cue to call, the designated caller to get through the station contest line at (713) 572-4610 will win a prize. Up to four (4) total winners will be selected in this contest, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to All Elite Wrestling match at the University of Houston Fertitta Center on August 18, 2021. The approximate retail value of each prize is $100. Otherwise, KILT-AM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.